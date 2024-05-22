Authors Thomas Zimmerer and Jennifer M. Jolly’s Book, "Becoming an Entrepreneur: Starting Your Journey and Finding Your Way," Offers Guidance for Business-Driven People
Recent release “Becoming an Entrepreneur: Starting Your Journey and Finding Your Way” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Thomas Zimmerer Ph.D. and Jennifer M. Jolly, M.S. in Entrepreneurship assists prospective entrepreneurs and actively established businesses to succeed.
Dade City, FL, May 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Thomas Zimmerer Ph.D. and Jennifer M. Jolly, M.S. in Entrepreneurship have completed their new book, “Becoming an Entrepreneur: Starting Your Journey and Finding Your Way”: a guide designed to reduce the failure rate of new businesses by providing potential and current entrepreneurs with a proven, step-by-step process to objectively evaluate both the financial and strategic decisions that drive successful new business creation.
Dr. Zimmerer has studied, researched, and published on entrepreneurship, business creation, and strategy for over 45 years. Over his professional career, he was the co-founder of the Clemson University Emerging Technology and Marketing Center, the Allan and Ruth Endowed Chair of Management at East Tennessee State University, Director of the Breech School of Business at Drury University, Dean of the College of Business at Saint Leo University, and the Entrepreneurial Scholar in Residence at the University of South Florida. Tom has co-authored 11 entrepreneurship, small business management, and business strategy textbooks. Tom has published over 200 articles and professional papers on a variety of business topics. Over his life, Tom has served as a management consultant or trainer for over 60 U.S. and international businesses. Tom has worked to educate and foster entrepreneurs. He holds as his greatest accomplishment and achievement the number of his students who have created and grown successful businesses.
Jennifer Jolly was born and raised in the Appalachian Mountains in the beautiful state of Tennessee. From an early age, her intense curiosity created a passion for learning and exploring human experience. She earned her first degree in Literature and Writing, later completing graduate studies in Entrepreneurship in Applied Technology from the University of South Florida’s acclaimed Nault Center for Entrepreneurship. Ms. Jolly enjoys copywriting academic texts on business creation, spirituality, technology, and sustainability. She loves to explore and share information on the history, process, advances, personal success stories, and cautionary tales from entrepreneurship and business ownership.
The authors write, “Entrepreneurship is the process by which an entrepreneur undertakes the process of creating a new business venture. Entrepreneurship requires a risk-taker. Every new business venture entails both the possibility of success as well as the potential for failure. Entrepreneurship implies the acquisition of needed resources and the organization and management of these resources. Entrepreneurship involves the identification of an opportunity. The excitement of the entrepreneurship is captured in the quotation above by the globally recognized serial entrepreneur, Sir Richard Branson. ‘Business opportunities are like buses. There’s always another one coming.’ Opportunity drives entrepreneurship.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Thomas Zimmerer Ph.D. and Jennifer M. Jolly, M.S. in Entrepreneurship’s insightful work includes practical and essential exercises to be completed by the reader which reinforce the critical concepts that influence effective decision-making.
Readers who wish to experience this impactful work can purchase “Becoming an Entrepreneur: Starting Your Journey and Finding Your Way” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
