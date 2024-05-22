Author Elsie Brooks’s New Book, "The Soul Takers," is a Compelling Story of a Small Town Where People Become Somehow Cured of Their Diseases Through Supernatural Means
Recent release “The Soul Takers” from Page Publishing author Elsie Brooks is a captivating tale that centers around Dr. Julie Marks, who discovers a small town in Pennsylvania where people are somehow being cured of cancer. Lured by the town’s incredible promise, Dr. Marks soon realizes that these miracle cures come with a steep and dangerous price.
Gwynn Oak, MD, May 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Elsie Brooks, a retired animal groomer who has held a passion for the supernatural since childhood, has completed her new book, “The Soul Takers”: a gripping tale that follows a doctor’s journey to a small town where people with cancer seem to have their diseases magically disappear, only to discover a sinister secret lying in wait.
Born in Baltimore City, Elsie was a year old when her parents took their seven children to live in the county. Her fascination with the paranormal comes from the stories she heard as a small child, specifically stories that her mother and grandmother would tell of relatives reaching back from the grave. After developing a love for animals, Elsie became a certified master groomer, and also wrote a K-9 Dear Abby–like column in a local county newspaper called Dear Bowzer. Now retired from grooming, Elsie still enjoys picking up the pen and writing her heart out with hope readers will enjoy her entertaining stories.
“Dr. Julie Marks discovers one of her patients has been cured of cancer after a visit to a small town in Pennsylvania,” writes Brooks. “More people start popping up on the internet. She has to find out what’s in the town of Pine Lake, Pennsylvania. It’s a perfect small town with lovely people and beautiful scenery. Only its newest resident is evil and has an appetite for diseases and souls. She has no idea how powerful or evil this resident can be until she realizes who he really is.”
Published by Page Publishing, Elsie Brooks’s riveting tale is a suspense-filled page turner that’s sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more as Dr. Marks’s tale slowly unfolds. Expertly paced, Elsie delivers a spellbinding experience that fans of paranormal mysteries won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Soul Takers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
