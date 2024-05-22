Author Elsie Brooks’s New Book, "The Soul Takers," is a Compelling Story of a Small Town Where People Become Somehow Cured of Their Diseases Through Supernatural Means

Recent release “The Soul Takers” from Page Publishing author Elsie Brooks is a captivating tale that centers around Dr. Julie Marks, who discovers a small town in Pennsylvania where people are somehow being cured of cancer. Lured by the town’s incredible promise, Dr. Marks soon realizes that these miracle cures come with a steep and dangerous price.