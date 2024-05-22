Author Russell Connor’s New Book, "The Marriage License," is a Fascinating and Engaging Play That Tracks the Rough Course of True Love in a Devolving World
Recent release “The Marriage License” from Page Publishing author Russell Connor is a captivating and enthralling story that centers around the lives of students as they learn to navigate friendship, heartache, love and loss, and what it means to be human in an ever-changing world on the cusp of adulthood.
Novato, CA, May 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Russell Connor, a writer for twenty-nine years, has completed his new book, “The Marriage License”: a compelling and thought-provoking play that follows the individual lives of college students who must rely on each other as they step out into a new, devolving world.
Published by Page Publishing, Russell Connor’s enthralling tale expertly blends together sincerity and humor to deliver a poignant, coming-of-age tale that will resonate with readers from all walks of life. Emotionally stirring and heartfelt, “The Marriage License” will keep the pages turning and is sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Marriage License” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
