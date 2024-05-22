Author Dr. Bernard Menyweather’s New Book, "Out of Africa: A Long Road to Justice," is a Powerful Work That Inspires Readers to Reach Beyond the Stars
Recent release “Out of Africa: A Long Road to Justice” from Page Publishing author Dr. Bernard Menyweather reaches out to this generation and generations to come, hoping to encourage readers to be strong in times of oppression in this wicked world system.
Monroe, LA, May 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Bernard Menyweather from Monroe, Louisiana, has completed his new book, “Out of Africa: A Long Road to Justice”: an engaging work that reassures us that victory is not in man’s power or effort but through the Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Dr. Menyweather received his BS degree in 1965 from Grambling State University. He received from Northeast Louisiana University his master’s in art education in 1974; a master’s plus thirty hours in 1975; secondary and combination school principal certification in 1977; and education specialist with a major in supervision in 1979.
His twenty-three years in the Ouachita Parish School System consist of teaching science, art, and social studies. He was also a junior high basketball, track, and football coach. The last eight years of his career were spent in the Monroe City School System as Carroll Junior High School’s assistant principal and principal at Martin Luther King Elementary School.
Bernard Menyweather’s work is currently displayed at the Monroe Regional Airport, Ouachita Valley Credit Union, and the Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum, where he also served as a former board member. There are permanent collections of his work displayed with the State Farm Insurance Agency’s Cooperate Office; Southern University in Shreveport, Louisiana; and other locations.
Menyweather previously served as a board member of the Kiwanis Club, volunteered in the Monroe Police Service (VIPS), was certified 1st Tee Golf Instructor, and is currently on the Board of Directors of Opportunities Industrial Center (OIC). He is a veteran of the United States Army, Specialist 4th Class. He has worn many hats: educator, coach, community worker, artist, veteran, and spiritual leader. The most fulfilling and rewarding is the work he has done for the Lord.
His life in the church began at a young age participating in Sunday school, Vacation Bible School, BTU, choir, and many other church activities. He accepted Christ at an early age at Bright Oak Baptist Church, Monroe, Louisiana. He gained more responsibilities as he grew older and matured in the Lord. Menyweather was ordained deacon on January 28, 1979, under the leadership of Reverend Christopher Van Rogers, Zion Traveler Baptist Church. He served as co-chair on the Deacon Board Ministry, Adult Men Sunday School teacher, Trustee Board Member, BTU director, assistant director, and teacher. He also chaired the Pastor Election Committee.
The Menyweather family united with Mount Olivet Baptist Church, Monroe, Louisiana in 2010, where he continued his work for the Lord. He has always loved learning, teaching, and serving. He currently serves as assistant Sunday school superintendent, adult women Sunday school teacher, and member of the financial committee. He served as the Sunday school superintendent for several years and a Vacation Bible school teacher and worker and chaperoned our youth, six-year-old boys, at the Black Circus in Atlanta. He wrote Sunday school manuals for Zion Traveler Baptist Church and Mount Olivet Baptist Church. He is certified as a teacher by the National Baptist Congress of Christian Education, where he currently teaches on the district and state levels. Bernard Menyweather was presented the Hall of Fame Award at Jerusalem Baptist Church, Reverend Don Jose' White, Pastor. The award was in recognition of dedicated service and commitment during the turbulent years of public-school desegregation. Menyweather is a Nationally Certified teacher for the following classes: The Work of the Church Trustee, Discovering Your Spiritual Gifts, Baptist Doctrine, and Synoptic Gospel. The Sunday School Publishing Board Division of Christian Education Accreditation and Credentials Regional Instructor Award was presented to him at the 40th Annual SSPB Conference, on December 5, 2018. Bernard Menyweather is a graduate of Louisiana Baptist University and Theological Seminary with a PhD in systematic theology.
“Out of Africa: A Long Road to Justice” was a book that Dr. Bernard Menyweather wanted to create for a long time. He stated that he chose forty-three paintings to share with mankind in this book. Dr. Bernard Menyweather praises God and prays that this book, “Out of Africa: A Long Road to Justice,” will encourage men, women, and children to place the Lord and Savior as a major part of their lives as they live their lives for Christ.
Dr. Merryweather writes, “Early in America’s history, laborious duties were expected by white America to be done by Black people. Black and brown people were always very intelligent, energetic, creative, and hardworking. It is very sad that many history writers have made a mockery of Black people by depicting them as lazy and unintelligent. Black people, individually and collectively, have proven again and again that they are equal to any task that confronts them by the grace of God.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Bernard Menyweather’s inspiring work reveals life’s struggles and envisions periods of joy in this world.
Readers who wish to experience this memorable work can purchase "Out of Africa: A Long Road to Justice" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
