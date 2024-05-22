Author Lew Hamlett’s New Book, "Some Direction Found," is a Unique and Thoughtful Memoir That Takes Readers Into the Author’s Upbringing in the Maryland and D.C. Area
Recent release “Some Direction Found” from Page Publishing author Lew Hamlett invites readers to spend one day with the author and his father as they travel through the wilds of southern Pennsylvania and explore the countryside and themselves.
Locust Grove, VA, May 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lew Hamlett, a proud father and grandfather, has completed his new book, “Some Direction Found”: a compelling autobiographical work that asks readers to consider a forty-seven-year-old man as he struggles to correct, perhaps too late, the sins of a quickly passing life.
Author Lew Hamlett held many jobs (retail clerk and manager, tobacco picker, bulldozer driver, US Air Force sergeant, etc.) before spending nine years in night school to earn his Bachelor of Science degree at thirty-five years old. He worked as a large utility department manager for twenty years and retired to a business system consulting routine for about ten years. He is seventy-three years old and currently living in Fredericksburg, Virginia, after spending seventy-one years living in the Washington, DC, metropolitan area. He is a certified baseball and softball high school and youth umpire, and he is very involved with many community and church-related organizations and initiatives.
Hamlett writes, “It was a typically warm and sunny June Sunday afternoon in south central Pennsylvania. Not so typical was the journey my long-lost father and I were about to embark upon. Who knew a simple twelve-hour trek through the wilds of Western Pennsylvania would serve as the basis for the moral compasses both he and I would carry to help guide us through the rest of our lives?”
Published by Page Publishing, Lew Hamlett’s meaningful work places readers in the perspective of a fully grown, but hardly mature, thirteen-year-old boy looking for answers to just about everything.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Some Direction Found” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
