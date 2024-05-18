Katie’s Pizza Will Donate to the Brain Injury Foundation of St. Louis, PGA REACH Gateway, and Vivent Health
St. Louis, MO, May 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event will take place on Tuesday, May 28, at all three locations. Funds raised from the day will be donated to local nonprofits the Brain Injury Foundation of St. Louis, PGA REACH Gateway, and Vivent Health. The funds will help these charities fulfill their missions of meeting the needs of individuals with brain injuries, impacting the lives of youth, military, and diverse populations, and serving people impacted by HIV, respectively.
Once a month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria hosts Giveback Tuesday, where the restaurant donates 100% of the day’s profits from each of its three locations in Ballpark Village, Rock Hill, and Town and Country to three local nonprofit organizations. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $435,559 to local nonprofit organizations.
The Brain Injury Foundation of St. Louis, founded in 2016, is on a mission to meet the specific social and vocational needs of individuals with brain injuries. Funds from Giveback Tuesday will support its Dura Mater Clubhouse, a program where members can form friendships, strengthen their independence, and gain skills needed to return to competitive employment.
To learn more about the Brain Injury Foundation of St. Louis, please visit https://bifstl.org/.
PGA REACH is the charitable foundation of PGA (Professional Golfers' Association) of America. Giveback Tuesday funds given to its Gateway location, established in 2007, will go toward its youth, military, and inclusion programming, which positively impact lives through the game of golf.
To learn more about PGA REACH Gateway, please visit https://gatewaypga.org/pga-reach/.
Vivent Health merged with St. Louis Effort for AIDS in 2018, expanding its expertise in HIV care and advocacy in the local community. The nonprofit will use funds received to stock its pantry with nutritious food, helping people living with HIV live healthier lives.
To learn more about Vivent Health, please visit https://viventhealth.org/.
About Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Founded in 2008, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has expanded to three staple locations in St. Louis, Missouri, offering award-winning reimagined interpretations of regional Italian cuisine featuring fresh, local, and seasonal ingredients. Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open Monday through Thursday from 11 am to 10 pm, on Friday from 11 am to 11 pm, on Saturday from 10 am to 11 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 10 pm. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.
