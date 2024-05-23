Len Venditti’s Newly Released "Corky: My Pet Skunk Story and Coloring Book" is a Charming Story of Friendship and Family
“Corky: My Pet Skunk Story and Coloring Book” from Christian Faith Publishing author Len Venditti is a delightful adventure that will excite young imaginations while subtle lessons of faith are shared.
Apex, NC, May 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Corky: My Pet Skunk Story and Coloring Book”: a sweet story of a little skunk in need and a surprising bond. “Corky: My Pet Skunk Story and Coloring Book” is the creation of published author, Len Venditti.
Venditti shares, “I have a series of real-life adventure stories, a book for each season of the year. Each book is a healthy spiritual storybook for a growing child to help raise their awareness of family relations, caring for others, learning the Word of God, and making good life decisions.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Len Venditti’s new book features enjoyable artwork crafted by Dan Carillet.
Consumers can purchase “Corky: My Pet Skunk Story and Coloring Book” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Corky: My Pet Skunk Story and Coloring Book,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
