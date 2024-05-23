Luis Custodio’s Newly Released "Let’s Compare Grandparents" is a Heartwarming Exploration of Generational Bonds

“Let’s Compare Grandparents” from Christian Faith Publishing author Luis Custodio is a poignant reflection on the evolving roles of grandparents across generations. Through insightful comparisons and reflections, Custodio invites readers to contemplate the unique dynamics of grandparent-grandchild relationships and the enduring impact they have on family bonds.