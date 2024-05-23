Evan Christopherson’s Newly Released “What Did Jesus Do? Becoming Like Jesus in Teenage Years and Beyond” Offers Insightful Guidance for Spiritual Growth

“What Did Jesus Do? Becoming Like Jesus in Teenage Years and Beyond” from Christian Faith Publishing author Evan Christopherson provides readers with a profound exploration of Jesus's life and teachings, offering practical wisdom for navigating the challenges of adolescence and beyond. Through biblical insights and personal anecdotes, Christopherson encourages readers to follow in the footsteps of Jesus and live a life of purpose and discipleship.