Evan Christopherson’s Newly Released “What Did Jesus Do? Becoming Like Jesus in Teenage Years and Beyond” Offers Insightful Guidance for Spiritual Growth
“What Did Jesus Do? Becoming Like Jesus in Teenage Years and Beyond” from Christian Faith Publishing author Evan Christopherson provides readers with a profound exploration of Jesus's life and teachings, offering practical wisdom for navigating the challenges of adolescence and beyond. Through biblical insights and personal anecdotes, Christopherson encourages readers to follow in the footsteps of Jesus and live a life of purpose and discipleship.
Pasadena, TX, May 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “What Did Jesus Do? Becoming Like Jesus in Teenage Years and Beyond”: an inspiring guide to spiritual growth and discipleship. “What Did Jesus Do? Becoming Like Jesus in Teenage Years and Beyond” is the creation of published author, Evan Christopherson, the student pastor at Clearpoint Church in Pasadena, Texas. He is married to his lovely wife, Haley Christopherson, and the two of them have one daughter, Zoe Christopherson. Evan’s passion in life is to see people become rooted and grounded in God’s Word and to spread the Gospel everywhere they go. You can follow Evan on Instagram: @evan_christopherson
Christopherson shares, “We often hear the rhetorical question, 'What would Jesus do?' The reality is, in many instances, we know what Jesus would do. We have a written record, which we refer to as the Bible, that gives us a window into the life of Jesus. He faced many of the same things that people face every day. Rather than asking, 'What would Jesus do?' a better question is, 'What did Jesus do?' Jesus lived a life and faced struggles just like us. Think about an area of your life that you struggle in the most. The odds are, Jesus experienced the same thing. If we want to live a life that honors God, it’s worth exploring what Jesus did when he was faced with difficult circumstances in life. That’s what this book is all about. Learning from the life of Jesus so that we can become like Jesus ourselves!
“'In an age where so many teenagers are caught up in a self-focused life, What Did Jesus Do? shows them a bigger, better, and bolder way to live—one patterned after Jesus’s life on Earth and focused on His cause of making disciples. As teens learn to walk in the way of Jesus, they’ll not only find solutions for their everyday struggles like anxiety and peer pressure, but they’ll also discover deep joy and enduring purpose as they partner with Jesus in His mission to seek and save the lost. What Did Jesus Do? points the way.'
“— Greg Stier, founder and visionary, Dare 2 Share Ministries
“'Sometimes we talk about salvation as cosmic fire insurance, getting to go to heaven when we die. But when Jesus preached the good news, he described it as the kingdom of God coming to earth. We get to experience God’s will being done on earth as it is in heaven, just as we see in Jesus’s own life. By exploring what Jesus did, Evan Christopherson leads us back to the reality that God’s transforming work in our lives is central to our experience of salvation as we encounter his grace.'
“— Ben C. Blackwell, PhD, Director of Houston Theological Seminary.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Evan Christopherson’s new book is a valuable resource for individuals seeking to grow spiritually and make a difference in the world around them.
Consumers can purchase “What Did Jesus Do? Becoming Like Jesus in Teenage Years and Beyond” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What Did Jesus Do? Becoming Like Jesus in Teenage Years and Beyond,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
