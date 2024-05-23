Charles R. Rogers’s Newly Released "The Chambers Files" Unveils a Gripping Tale of Crime, Conspiracy, and Intrigue
“The Chambers Files” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charles R. Rogers immerses readers in a thrilling mystery that spans multiple states and jurisdictions. Follow Detective Bobby Chambers as he unravels a web of crime, uncovering secrets and connections that will keep you guessing until the very end.
College Station, TX, May 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Chambers Files,” a captivating thriller that will delight and entertain fans of the genre, is the creation of published author, Charles R. Rogers.
Rogers shares, “As a detective in Lake Ridge, Virginia, Bobby Chambers deals with crime on a daily basis. But as more and more of the criminal activity of nearby Washington, DC, spills over into Northern Virginia, he finds he is seeing more and more crime in his suburban community.
“And after his niece moves to Wyoming, he becomes more aware of how often criminal activity around the country is connected.
“Follow Detective Chambers as he helps connect and solve crimes in Northern Virginia, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, and Wyoming.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles R. Rogers’s new book is a pulse-pounding thriller that will keep readers on the edge of their seats until the final page. With its twists and turns, this gripping novel is sure to satisfy fans of mystery and suspense.
Consumers can purchase “The Chambers Files” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Chambers Files,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Rogers shares, “As a detective in Lake Ridge, Virginia, Bobby Chambers deals with crime on a daily basis. But as more and more of the criminal activity of nearby Washington, DC, spills over into Northern Virginia, he finds he is seeing more and more crime in his suburban community.
“And after his niece moves to Wyoming, he becomes more aware of how often criminal activity around the country is connected.
“Follow Detective Chambers as he helps connect and solve crimes in Northern Virginia, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, and Wyoming.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles R. Rogers’s new book is a pulse-pounding thriller that will keep readers on the edge of their seats until the final page. With its twists and turns, this gripping novel is sure to satisfy fans of mystery and suspense.
Consumers can purchase “The Chambers Files” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Chambers Files,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories