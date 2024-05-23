Sharon Karroll’s Newly Released "Celebrating Levi" is a Heartwarming Tribute to Life and Faith

“Celebrating Levi” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sharon Karroll is a touching and uplifting book that celebrates the beauty of life and the faithfulness of God. Through heartfelt prose and poignant illustrations, Karroll invites readers of all ages to embrace the wonder of creation and the assurance of God's love.