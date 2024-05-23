Sharon Karroll’s Newly Released "Celebrating Levi" is a Heartwarming Tribute to Life and Faith
“Celebrating Levi” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sharon Karroll is a touching and uplifting book that celebrates the beauty of life and the faithfulness of God. Through heartfelt prose and poignant illustrations, Karroll invites readers of all ages to embrace the wonder of creation and the assurance of God's love.
Georgetown, KY, May 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Celebrating Levi”: a heartwarming journey that will resonate with readers young and old. “Celebrating Levi” is the creation of published author, Sharon Karroll, a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who resides in Kentucky.
Karroll shares, “Celebrating Levi will gladden the hearts of young and old alike.
You can feel good about snuggling with your little ones as they learn and begin to take delight in the work of the Master Designer in their lives.
“At the same time, reading with or to your child, your adult heart will be strengthened and refreshed as you are reminded of the faithfulness of God in all things. Rest in the joy of knowing the One Who made the stars, 'counts the number of the stars,' and 'calls them all by name' chooses to know Levi—and me and you by name.
“Especially in today’s culture, every word, and the author’s included testimony, is a continued and renewed call to affirm all life as a gift from our Creator.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharon Karroll’s new book is more than just a children's book; it is a source of inspiration and encouragement for readers of all ages. With its timeless message of hope and faith, Karroll's book is sure to uplift and inspire all who encounter its pages.
Consumers can purchase “Celebrating Levi” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Celebrating Levi,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Karroll shares, “Celebrating Levi will gladden the hearts of young and old alike.
You can feel good about snuggling with your little ones as they learn and begin to take delight in the work of the Master Designer in their lives.
“At the same time, reading with or to your child, your adult heart will be strengthened and refreshed as you are reminded of the faithfulness of God in all things. Rest in the joy of knowing the One Who made the stars, 'counts the number of the stars,' and 'calls them all by name' chooses to know Levi—and me and you by name.
“Especially in today’s culture, every word, and the author’s included testimony, is a continued and renewed call to affirm all life as a gift from our Creator.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharon Karroll’s new book is more than just a children's book; it is a source of inspiration and encouragement for readers of all ages. With its timeless message of hope and faith, Karroll's book is sure to uplift and inspire all who encounter its pages.
Consumers can purchase “Celebrating Levi” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Celebrating Levi,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories