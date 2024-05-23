Ramona Demery’s Newly Released "Hey, Little Bird" Soars with Delightful Poetic Verse for Children
“Hey, Little Bird” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ramona Demery is a charming collection of poetic verse that captivates young readers with its endearing stories about animals. Through delightful rhymes and vivid imagery, Demery invites children and their families on a whimsical journey through the animal kingdom, fostering a love for storytelling and imagination.
Orem, UT, May 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Hey, Little Bird”: a heartwarming compilation of enchanting poems that celebrates the wonders of the natural world through the eyes of curious and playful animals. “Hey, Little Bird” is the creation of published author, Ramona Demery, who has been long retired from teaching school, writing for a newspaper, and working in a library. She and her husband have lived in many places including Alaska, where they met, and Okinawa. They are the parents of two children. Today she enjoys sitting by her dining room window watching the seasonal changes of Mt. Timpanogos, the mountain she has climbed several times.
Demery shares, “Sure to be the first book your child pulls from the shelf again and again, Hey, Little Bird captures the imagination of a child with its poetry about animals that will have the whole family smiling.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ramona Demery’s new book is sure to become a beloved addition to any child's library. From the mischievous antics of a curious squirrel to the gentle fluttering of a friendly butterfly, each poem in this enchanting collection invites children to explore the beauty and diversity of the animal kingdom.
Consumers can purchase “Hey, Little Bird” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hey, Little Bird,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Demery shares, “Sure to be the first book your child pulls from the shelf again and again, Hey, Little Bird captures the imagination of a child with its poetry about animals that will have the whole family smiling.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ramona Demery’s new book is sure to become a beloved addition to any child's library. From the mischievous antics of a curious squirrel to the gentle fluttering of a friendly butterfly, each poem in this enchanting collection invites children to explore the beauty and diversity of the animal kingdom.
Consumers can purchase “Hey, Little Bird” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hey, Little Bird,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories