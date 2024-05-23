Ramona Demery’s Newly Released "Hey, Little Bird" Soars with Delightful Poetic Verse for Children

“Hey, Little Bird” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ramona Demery is a charming collection of poetic verse that captivates young readers with its endearing stories about animals. Through delightful rhymes and vivid imagery, Demery invites children and their families on a whimsical journey through the animal kingdom, fostering a love for storytelling and imagination.