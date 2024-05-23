Minister LBJ Johnson’s Newly Released "The Final Day Book Ministry: God’s Holy Word Revealed" is an Insightful Examination of the Final Days
“The Final Day Book Ministry: God’s Holy Word Revealed” from Christian Faith Publishing author Minister LBJ Johnson offers profound insights into biblical revelations about the approaching end times. Through this book, readers gain spiritual knowledge to prepare for the coming judgment day.
Hanover, MD, May 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Final Day Book Ministry: God’s Holy Word Revealed”, a presentation of essential spiritual knowledge, is the creation of published author, Minister LBJ Johnson.
Minister Johnson shares, “The last and final days of this world are approaching faster and sooner than most of us realize. These final-day ministry books are now available to give some necessary spiritual knowledge to 'happily' meet the coming of the Lord on the day of judgment. In this small book, you will find biblical revelations and knowledge that were revealed by the Holy Spirit of God. This knowledge was given to be taught and shared with the world in these last and final days.
“May the Lord God add a blessing to the readers of His words.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Minister LBJ Johnson’s new book is a compelling resource for those seeking to understand and prepare for the end times.
Consumers can purchase “The Final Day Book Ministry: God’s Holy Word Revealed” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Final Day Book Ministry: God’s Holy Word Revealed,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
