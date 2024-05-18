Apellix Earns BBB® Accreditation
Apellix is proud to announce their accreditation with the Better Business Bureau.
Jacksonville, FL, May 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Apellix is proud to announce their achievement of Accreditation with the Better Business Bureau®.
Apellix is an aerial robotics company, focusing on the development of autonomous aircraft equipped with robotic arms and end effectors based in Jacksonville, FL. These innovative machines are designed for industrial applications and are specifically tailored for use in hazardous environments. By programming drones to carry out tasks in dangerous areas, we prioritize the well-being of workers by ensuring they are kept away from potential harm.
BBB is a standards-based, nonprofit organization with a local Board of Directors. It works to advance business trust. BBB believes businesses and nonprofits that embrace trust as a core principle in their organization will see growth in employees, customers, community, and their bottom line.
"At Apellix, we live by a simple motto: 'We are not successful unless our customers are successful.' We firmly believe that supporting our customers in achieving their goals is the cornerstone of effective business. We admire the BBB's commitment to cultivating a thriving, just, and balanced business environment, and we proudly stand alongside them as members," said Robert Dahlstrom, CEO of Apellix.
Businesses and charities are invited to apply for Accreditation and work collaboratively with local BBB staff to provide transparent information for consumers who are looking for businesses they can trust. BBB Accreditation is approved by the board of directors, and Apellix is proud to join businesses across North American and BBB to advance marketplace trust through standards for ethics and integrity.
