Cody Pools and American Pools & Spas Raise Over $20,000 for the Down Syndrome Association of Central Florida at Their 2024 Charity Golf Tournament
Cody Pools, the nation's #1 Pool Builder for 11 years running, recently completed their 2024 charity golf tournament in April.
Orlando, FL, May 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cody Pools Florida and American Pools & Spas, the nation's #1 Pool Builder for 11 years running, recently held a charity golf tournament and helped raise over $20,000 for the Down Syndrome Association of Central Florida, a recognized 501(c)(3) corporation dedicated to serving as a family support and referral organization for individuals with Down syndrome and their families.
"The Down Syndrome Association of Central Florida (DSACF) is such an amazing organization," states Vincent Servantez, President of Cody Pools Florida. "We are committed to giving back to the local communities that we serve, and thrilled to help such a great organization & partner in the DSACF" he added.
The day featured some amazing golf, food and education about Down syndrome and the DSACF, and was supported by both the Cody Pools Florida and American Pools & Spas teams.
Cody Pools would also like to thank the following vendors & partners for their support in being a tournament sponsor and/or donating to the cause: Microglass, FWP/Heritage, Gorman, Omnia Construction, Wet Edge, PoolCorp, PebbleTec, Old Castle Pavers & Pentair.
About Cody Pools
Cody Pools was established in 1994 and has been the Nation's #1 Pool Builder for 11 years in a row, having built over 32,000 swimming pools, with offices throughout Texas, Florida & Arizona. Learn more at https://www.florida.codypools.com & https://www.american-pools.com.
About the Down Syndrome Association of Central Florida
The DSACF's purpose is to serve as a family support and referral organization for individuals with Down syndrome and their families. Learn more at https://dsacf.org.
Contact
Cody PoolsContact
Michell Randolph
(512) 948-0036
https://www.codypools.com
