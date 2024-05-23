Author Daniel Genovese’s New Book, "Khimaira," Follows a Teen Girl Who is Transformed Into a Chimera as Ancient Greek Myths Seemingly Come to Life

Recent release “Khimaira” from Newman Springs Publishing author Daniel Genovese is a riveting and captivating novel that follows Kimberly, a teenager who takes up the chance to go on an archaeological dig in Greece. But after stumbling upon ancient ruins, she soon finds her life upended as she becomes a chimera, and the descendants of ancient mythological heroes become both her hunters...and her prey.