Author Daniel Genovese’s New Book, "Khimaira," Follows a Teen Girl Who is Transformed Into a Chimera as Ancient Greek Myths Seemingly Come to Life
Recent release “Khimaira” from Newman Springs Publishing author Daniel Genovese is a riveting and captivating novel that follows Kimberly, a teenager who takes up the chance to go on an archaeological dig in Greece. But after stumbling upon ancient ruins, she soon finds her life upended as she becomes a chimera, and the descendants of ancient mythological heroes become both her hunters...and her prey.
Sandy Springs, GA, May 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Daniel Genovese, who currently resides in Georgia with his wife and two furry feline companions, has completed his new book, “Khimaira”: a gripping fantasy adventure that follows a young teen whose life, and physical being, is forever changed when she discovers an ancient burial site within Greek ruins that transforms her into a fearsome chimera.
Originally from New Jersey, author Daniel Genovese has since moved about the USA, forever seeking the perfect home for a lifelong geek. When not writing, he can be found nose in a book, engrossed in a video game, or trying not to impale his foot on his current Lego project. He often fails at the last of those.
Genovese writes, “In ages past, legends walked the land. Perseus, Theseus, and the mighty Herakles rescued distressed damsels and slew menacing monsters. History calls them heroes, and I was a fan—that is, until their descendants wanted me dead.
“Hi, my name is Kimberly. I’m sixteen, and I’m a monster. I wasn’t always. You see, I’m just an ordinary teen whose interests range from fencing to role-playing games to ancient architecture. So when I’m awarded a fellowship that sends me on an archaeological dig in Greece, I’m ecstatic. I mean, c’mon, who wouldn’t want to go to Athens?
“But when I’m separated from my friends and stumble upon an undiscovered ruin, things get weird. Some paramilitary force shows up, seeking an ancient burial site hidden within. Lucky me, I find it first, and like an idiot, I touch something I probably shouldn’t…awakening the spirit of the most fearsome creature to step out of myth, the chimera, and becoming her.
“So now endowed with powers I don’t understand, my world turns upside down. Myths are real, and the supposed heroes want my head. So to keep from literally losing my mind, I need to embrace my inner monster, quiet the nagging oracle in my dreams, and…ow! What the heck is growing out of my back? Are those wings?!?
“My life doesn’t just get complicated. It gets mythical.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Daniel Genovese’s enthralling tale will take readers on a thrilling journey as they follow Kimberly on her epic quest of rediscovery and acceptance of her transformation before all those seeking her demise manage to catch up to her. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Genovese weaves an imaginative and spellbinding tale that fans of Greek mythology won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Khimaira” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
