Author Harriet I. Cook’s New Book, "What Can I Do to Help Lazarus?" Explores How One Can Help to Support Survivors of Domestic Abuse Within Their Congregation

Recent release “What Can I Do to Help Lazarus? Reaching Out with Knowledge and Compassion to Survivors of Domestic Abuse in our Congregations” from Covenant Books author Harriet I. Cook is an indispensable resource for ministers, church leaders, and lay members alike to help support those within their church community who have experienced domestic abuse.