Author Harriet I. Cook’s New Book, "What Can I Do to Help Lazarus?" Explores How One Can Help to Support Survivors of Domestic Abuse Within Their Congregation
Recent release “What Can I Do to Help Lazarus? Reaching Out with Knowledge and Compassion to Survivors of Domestic Abuse in our Congregations” from Covenant Books author Harriet I. Cook is an indispensable resource for ministers, church leaders, and lay members alike to help support those within their church community who have experienced domestic abuse.
Palmetto, FL, May 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Harriet I. Cook, who has been serving in various positions within Foursquare churches in Oregon, Washington, and Florida for the past fifty years, has completed her new book, “What Can I Do to Help Lazarus? Reaching Out with Knowledge and Compassion to Survivors of Domestic Abuse in our Congregations”: a profound roadmap for ministers and believers to support survivors of domestic abuse within congregational settings.
Raised in the Assemblies of God, author Harriet I. Cook accepted Jesus as her Savior at age five. Her introduction into the predicament of women in domestic abuse began in the early 2000s. Early on, Harriet understood the Lord wanted her to share what He placed in her heart so that others might benefit. Since their marriage in the early 1980s, Harriet has been the blessed wife of Rick, a prior service US Marine and faithful follower of Christ. Together, they minister in their South Pasadena church in several capacities, including worship and prayer. Together, Harriet and Rick have been blessed with three wonderful children and five incredible grandchildren.
“Domestic abuse concealed within the fabric of Christian life is often foreign to both leadership and laity alike,” writes Cook. “With a focus on abused wives, ‘What Can I Do to Help Lazarus?’ compassionately gives spiritual and practical ways for leaders and fellow believers to better minister to women whose spouse has cruelly torn apart the marriage covenant. With sensitivity, scripture, and wisdom, the author also brings needed validation to the targets of purposed evil in the institution God designed to be a woman's sanctuary—marital oneness.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Harriet I. Cook’s new book was originally written as a short article for a Christian domestic abuse support site, but soon grew when readers provided positive comments that helped inspire the author to expand its contents. By embracing the principles of empathy, education, and empowerment, “What Can I Do to Help Lazarus?” offers a transformative blueprint for creating congregations that are truly safe havens for survivors of domestic abuse.
Readers can purchase “What Can I Do to Help Lazarus? Reaching Out with Knowledge and Compassion to Survivors of Domestic Abuse in our Congregations” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
