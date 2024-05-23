Author Leslie Lam’s New Children’s Book, "Trees Please," is a Captivating and Delightful Tale That Takes a Look at How Trees Are Always Giving and Caring for Others
Recent release “Trees Please” from Page Publishing author Leslie Lam is a heartwarming tale that takes readers through a day in the life of a tree, exploring how trees help to provide for humans, animals, and the planet alike through their unique talents and characteristics. Through sharing her tale, Leslie aims to help young readers appreciate trees and work to care for them in return.
Kaneohe, HI, May 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Leslie Lam, former Mrs. Hawaii and Mrs. America 2000 resides in Hawaii with her loving family and enjoys music, writing, and reading, has completed her new book, “Trees Please”: a delightful tale that invites readers of all ages to experience what a day in the life of a tree is like, revealing the ways in which trees are vital to both the planet and humans alike.
“Do you ever wonder why trees live so long?” asks Leslie. “How they stand so tall and are so very strong? Do you think it could be in the roots of a tree where its strength is hidden, and our eyes cannot see? Take this journey through the day in the life of a tree, and you will be amazed at how nurturing and giving trees are to our planet. Children and adults will appreciate the similarities between the natural characteristics of a tree and the positive personality traits that we can display. This selection will present creative thinking and discussions on personal growth opportunities for readers of all ages.”
Published by Page Publishing, Leslie Lam’s riveting tale will help readers of all ages discover the incredible ways that trees help to care for others. With colorful artwork and a poignant message, “Trees Please” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, proving to them that trees truly do please.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Trees Please” at bookstores everywhere, or online at Barnes & Noble, the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or ReaderHouse.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
