Author Leslie Lam’s New Children’s Book, "Trees Please," is a Captivating and Delightful Tale That Takes a Look at How Trees Are Always Giving and Caring for Others

Recent release “Trees Please” from Page Publishing author Leslie Lam is a heartwarming tale that takes readers through a day in the life of a tree, exploring how trees help to provide for humans, animals, and the planet alike through their unique talents and characteristics. Through sharing her tale, Leslie aims to help young readers appreciate trees and work to care for them in return.