Author Linda Guest-Peters’s New Book, "Calvin the Forgetful Elephant," is an Adorable Tale That Follows an Elephant Named Calvin Who Somehow Forgets a Very Important Day
Recent release “Calvin the Forgetful Elephant” from Page Publishing author Linda Guest-Peters is a charming tale that introduced readers to Calvin, a lovable elephant who embarks on his daily adventures, only to find himself puzzled when his friends are nowhere. After searching all day, Calvin returns home, defeated, leading to a happy surprise ending.
Greensburg, PA, May 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Linda Guest-Peters, who studied at both the Institute of Children’s Literature in Connecticut and Westmoreland County Community College, where she earned two certificates in Writeriffic: Creativity Training for Writers and Writing for Children, has completed her new book, “Calvin the Forgetful Elephant”: an engaging story that centers around an elephant who spends his day searching for his friends when they’re nowhere to be found, only to discover he has managed to forget something very important.
Author Linda Guest-Peters always loved reading children’s books from childhood to adulthood, and her passion has always been to publish her own children’s books. In her spare time, Linda’s craft and hobbies consist of crocheting afghans. She also has a twenty-nine-gallon aquarium filled with assorted colors of GloFish. Currently, she lives in Pennsylvania with her husband and daughter, and has two Siamese cats.
“In ‘Calvin the Forgetful Elephant,’ every day Calvin plays with his friends except for today!” writes Linda. “Where is everyone? What did Calvin forget? The suspense throughout is told in a rhythmic way with rhyme that leads to a whimsical ending!”
Published by Page Publishing, Linda Guest-Peters’s riveting tale is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Calvin’s journey to find his beloved friends. With vibrant illustrations that bring Calvin's world to life, “Calvin the Forgetful Elephant” is sure to leave readers of all ages spellbound and become a cherished new addition to any child’s bookshelf.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Calvin the Forgetful Elephant” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Linda Guest-Peters always loved reading children’s books from childhood to adulthood, and her passion has always been to publish her own children’s books. In her spare time, Linda’s craft and hobbies consist of crocheting afghans. She also has a twenty-nine-gallon aquarium filled with assorted colors of GloFish. Currently, she lives in Pennsylvania with her husband and daughter, and has two Siamese cats.
“In ‘Calvin the Forgetful Elephant,’ every day Calvin plays with his friends except for today!” writes Linda. “Where is everyone? What did Calvin forget? The suspense throughout is told in a rhythmic way with rhyme that leads to a whimsical ending!”
Published by Page Publishing, Linda Guest-Peters’s riveting tale is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Calvin’s journey to find his beloved friends. With vibrant illustrations that bring Calvin's world to life, “Calvin the Forgetful Elephant” is sure to leave readers of all ages spellbound and become a cherished new addition to any child’s bookshelf.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Calvin the Forgetful Elephant” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories