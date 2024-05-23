Author Linda Guest-Peters’s New Book, "Calvin the Forgetful Elephant," is an Adorable Tale That Follows an Elephant Named Calvin Who Somehow Forgets a Very Important Day

Recent release “Calvin the Forgetful Elephant” from Page Publishing author Linda Guest-Peters is a charming tale that introduced readers to Calvin, a lovable elephant who embarks on his daily adventures, only to find himself puzzled when his friends are nowhere. After searching all day, Calvin returns home, defeated, leading to a happy surprise ending.