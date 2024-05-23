Author Don Mahoney’s New Book, "Seventh Son of an Irishman," is a Captivating Account That Shares the Author’s Childhood Growing Up in a Large Irish American Family
Recent release “Seventh Son of an Irishman” from Page Publishing author Don Mahoney is a compelling and fascinating autobiographical account that chronicles the author’s childhood growing up as one of eight siblings in a large Irish American family, exploring each of his siblings’ life story as well as his family’s trials and triumphs throughout the years.
Hilton Head Island, SC, May 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Don Mahoney, who currently resides on Hilton Head Island where he is enjoying his retirement, has completed his new book, “Seventh Son of an Irishman”: a heartfelt memoir that documents the author’s life growing up in a large Irish American family, including the struggles they face, hilarious stories from his youth, and moments of triumphs as they navigated their journey in America together.
Mahoney begins his tale, “I was born the seventh son of eight siblings. This story is based on true events as I remember them. My mother was Doris Courtney, and my father was John Mahoney. They married and had eight children, seven boys and one girl. Each one has interesting life stories, but growing up together kept us all very close and was an adventure every day.”
Published by Page Publishing, Don Mahoney’s engaging tale will transport readers back in time to a bygone era as he shares moments from his family’s past with equal parts sincerity and humor. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, Mahoney weaves an intimate self-portrait that is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers, inviting them to spend time with the author’s family over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Seventh Son of an Irishman” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
