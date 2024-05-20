Uncaged Capital Funded a $45.5 Million Non-Recourse Factoring Transaction
San Francisco, CA, May 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Uncaged Capital funded a $45.5 million non-recourse factoring transaction to a tech company which sells hardware and software to major media companies around the world.
This tech company required a rapid infusion of capital to meet its cash needs through the end of the third quarter of 2024. Uncaged Capital was able to facilitate the loan without delay, which helped the company to hit their target.
"Uncaged Capital offering was an excellent match for this business in need of bridge financing," according to James McDonough, Managing Director for Uncaged Capital, and originator of this financing opportunity. "Because our approach to factoring focuses solely on the quality of accounts receivable and does not require an underwriting of our client, we were able to fund this large, complexly organized business faster than any traditional funding source could."
"The financing gives us additional flexibility as we continue our turnaround strategy and focus on delivering extreme bargains and unmistakable value to our customers," said Tom Sim, Executive Vice President of the tech company.
When you need to close faster, Uncaged Capital is the way out. We are here to help when the bank says "No" We say "Yes."
James McDonough
(415) 723 1966
www.uncagedcapital.net
