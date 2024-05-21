Liftoff Coders League: New Platform for Middle School Python and Competitive Programming
Breakout Mentors, the longest one-on-one kids coding organization, is launching Liftoff Coders League, a platform designed to bridge the coding education gap and ensure strong coding fundamentals for middle school children.
San Rafael, CA, May 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Breakout Mentors, a leader in kids and teen coding instruction, is thrilled to introduce Liftoff Coders League. This new product aims to solidify essential coding skills among middle schoolers and create a fun community.
"Breakout Mentors has successfully guided thousands of young coders towards consistent learning, which is crucial for mastering coding," said Brian Skinner, the Founder of Breakout Mentors and a Stanford Engineering graduate. "With the Liftoff Coders League, we aim to engage more students than ever in a fun and educational setting. This program introduces competitive programming challenges to younger audiences and increases the complexity as they advance."
Here’s how Liftoff Coders League will develop children’s coding abilities:
Consistent Growth Through Weekly Personalized Problems
Students will tackle a new and intriguing Python coding problem each week. They will review the solution at week's end and receive subsequent challenges tailored to their evolving skill level.
Thrilling Monthly Contests with an Exciting Community
The program encourages learning within a vibrant community. Participants will enjoy live contests with peers, enhanced by motivational leaderboards, creating a dynamic and enjoyable learning atmosphere.
Breakout Mentors has a 12 year track record of teaching coding fundamentals to middle school students. Plus they have provided USACO competitive programming for advanced high school students over the past five years.
Liftoff Coders League launches on June 3, 2024. Join now to be a founding member of the community.
