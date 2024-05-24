Author Marlana DeMarco Hogan’s New Book "Decades-Under the Same Shared Sun" is a Heartfelt Memoir Reflecting Upon the Author’s Past That is Stunningly Captured in Poetry

Recent release “Decades-Under the Same Shared Sun” from Newman Springs Publishing author Marlana DeMarco Hogan is a fascinating and captivating assortment of poems and ruminations that will transport readers as they journey through the author’s past, discovering memories of her childhood all the way through the present day that are brought to life by the author’s incredible gift of prose.