Author Marlana DeMarco Hogan’s New Book "Decades-Under the Same Shared Sun" is a Heartfelt Memoir Reflecting Upon the Author’s Past That is Stunningly Captured in Poetry
Recent release “Decades-Under the Same Shared Sun” from Newman Springs Publishing author Marlana DeMarco Hogan is a fascinating and captivating assortment of poems and ruminations that will transport readers as they journey through the author’s past, discovering memories of her childhood all the way through the present day that are brought to life by the author’s incredible gift of prose.
Millstone Township, NJ, May 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Marlana DeMarco Hogan, who graduated from Rutgers University with a teaching degree in Italian language and culture and had worked for twenty-five years as a teacher in the Old Bridge Township Public School System, has completed her new book, “Decades-Under the Same Shared Sun”: a poignant and compelling series of poems that reflect upon the author’s life, including treasured memories of being raised in an Italian American household.
Born just three months after her family’s arrival to America from Italy, author Marlana DeMarco Hogan was raised in New Jersey with the warmth of a loving traditional Italian family. After starting a family of her own, she continued—often with her son, Barry, and dog, Ember—to explore all that New Jersey has to offer from the Jersey Shore to the ever-changing pond in their very own magical backyard. Together with extended family members, forever memories were made from the many treasured trips back to the medieval castle and family homesteads atop that small mountain town called Trevico, along the Apennines in Southern Italy.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Marlana DeMarco Hogan’s enthralling collection will keep the pages turning as readers discover an intimate self-portrait of the author through prose. Engaging and deeply personal, “Decades-Under the Same Shared Sun” is an emotionally stirring journey through the author’s soul that fans of poetry won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Decades-Under the Same Shared Sun” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
