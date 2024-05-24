Steve Metzner’s New Book, "America at the Tipping Point," is a Poignant Examination of the Sins of Modern-Day America That Could Lead to the Nation’s Destruction
Olney Springs, CO, May 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Steve Metzner has completed his most recent book, “America at the Tipping Point”: a gripping and potent examination of the striking parallels between the ancient nation of Israel as depicted in the Bible and the current state of affairs in the United States, delving into the moral, social, and political dimensions of both nations to shed light on America’s potential fate.
“George Santayana stated: ‘Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it,’” writes Metzner. “The best example of a country, from beginning to end, is Israel’s history as told in the Bible. Because they did not follow God’s commandments, they eventually lost their country for over two thousand years.
“This book examines Israel’s history and compares it to what we are doing in America today. There are several sins we are practicing today in America that are the same as Israel’s. I list some of the sins we are practicing today and the Bible’s condemnation of those sins. Not only do we need to change as individuals but also as a government or we will find ourselves beyond the tipping point.
“Israel has God’s promise to bring them back in the latter days. We do not have that promise, so once we are gone, there is no returning. See some of the steps in this book we can take to insure our survival and God’s blessing on us.”
Published by Fulton Books, Steve Metzner’s book is sure to spark thought-provoking discussions and ignite a renewed sense of urgency in addressing the pressing issues confronting America. Drawing upon years of historical context and Biblical research, “America at the Tipping Point” promises to be a significant contribution to the ongoing dialogue on faith, politics, and national identity.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “America at the Tipping Point” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
