Debra Ann Maciel’s New Book “In the Arms of the Angels: True Story of a Daughter's Love from the Other Side” Reveals How Deceased Loved Ones Continue to Remain in Spirit
Fall River, MA, May 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Debra Ann Maciel, a Reiki master and interfaith minister at the Birch Tree Sanctuary, at the Soul Purpose, and a member of the Universal Brotherhood Movement Inc, has completed her most recent book, “In the Arms of the Angels: True Story of a Daughter's Love from the Other Side”: a poignant and heartfelt account of the author’s journey to a spiritual awakening of love and comfort from the other side following the passing of her daughter.
“As I sit back and contemplate all the years that have gone by without my daughter, I am amazed at how my life has changed drastically for the better,” writes Maciel. “I know that it sounds strange to think that, but the experience of the loss of my daughter has changed my life. It has brought me to years of learning to the excitement of writing this book—a book in which I hope will help many people to find comfort in their grief and to understand that God is always with us and wanting to help as well as our loved ones who have returned home.
“I have never thought my life would have gone in the direction that it did. I feel blessed to feel God’s love and guidance. A path of spiritual awareness, wonderment, and knowledge is given to me as gifts to help others is such a wonderful experience. It has taught me to be grateful for life and for what I have in my life and to be able to use my experience of loss to help others.
“With this book, I hope to let people know that God has put us here for a reason. He took my pain and made it into something real for me to share with others.”
Published by Fulton Books, Debra Ann Maciel’s book is a poignant and heartfelt look at how one’s loved ones are still a part of their life, ever-present in their spiritual form for those willing to open their hearts and minds to them. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, Maciel shares her story in the hope of helping readers find peace and healing in their time of mourning.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “In the Arms of the Angels: True Story of a Daughter's Love from the Other Side” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“As I sit back and contemplate all the years that have gone by without my daughter, I am amazed at how my life has changed drastically for the better,” writes Maciel. “I know that it sounds strange to think that, but the experience of the loss of my daughter has changed my life. It has brought me to years of learning to the excitement of writing this book—a book in which I hope will help many people to find comfort in their grief and to understand that God is always with us and wanting to help as well as our loved ones who have returned home.
“I have never thought my life would have gone in the direction that it did. I feel blessed to feel God’s love and guidance. A path of spiritual awareness, wonderment, and knowledge is given to me as gifts to help others is such a wonderful experience. It has taught me to be grateful for life and for what I have in my life and to be able to use my experience of loss to help others.
“With this book, I hope to let people know that God has put us here for a reason. He took my pain and made it into something real for me to share with others.”
Published by Fulton Books, Debra Ann Maciel’s book is a poignant and heartfelt look at how one’s loved ones are still a part of their life, ever-present in their spiritual form for those willing to open their hearts and minds to them. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, Maciel shares her story in the hope of helping readers find peace and healing in their time of mourning.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “In the Arms of the Angels: True Story of a Daughter's Love from the Other Side” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories