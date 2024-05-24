Lorraine Castro’s New Book, "Tara and the Earth Girl," Follows Two Friends Who Must Rise Up Against a Dark Sorcerer Who Longs to Destroy the Faerie Realm
Bakersfield, CA, May 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Lorraine Castro, who founded Bienvenidos Children’s Center, a nonprofit that has helped over one million abused children and fragile families, has completed her most recent book, “Tara and the Earth Girl”: a gripping fantasy adventure that follows young Tara as she works to defend the faerie realm from a dark wizard that longs to destroy heart-wish service of the faeries.
Lorraine Castro has spent most of her working life raising awareness and creating interventions of child abuse and neglect. Currently in a marriage and family therapy private practice, the author offers traditional therapy as well as energetic healing through modalities such as sacred soul alignments and energetic allergy healing. She has always had a fascination with the unseen faerie world and believes that the faeries are constantly letting their presence be known.
“Tara is happily delivering heart-wish messages from Segwin, the head sorcerer of the Faerie Realm, when she learns about the evil that awaits her and her team of helpers—the faeries, elementals, and elves,” writes Castro. “The Insorrents, an enchanted group of boars that appear as dogs, swoop in and capture or kill their prey. Segwin has seen their plans through his magic mirror.
“Now the carefree days have changed into fear and dread. At fifteen, Tara had been sent to the Faerie Realm, just like other girls before her. She would remain there being of service for one hundred years. Luckily, when she returns to Mu, her home, she and everyone else would only be one year older.
“After doing this rewarding work for five years, Tara is overjoyed when suddenly a girl appears exiled from earth, and their relationship grows just as the danger becomes all too present. Some malevolent energy haunts Tara as she walks in the dark forest, delivering her messages. Finding out that the presence is Monomer, the wicked wizard who is responsible for creating the Insorrents and possibly other evil entities, is too much to bear. Tara is faced with challenges beyond her imagination. Would the Insorrents capture the team, putting an end to the heart-wish service? Does Tara have the strength and creativity it will take to continue this work, or will she succumb to her fears?”
Published by Fulton Books, Lorraine Castro’s book is a poignant tale of friendship, courage, and resilience, filled with twists and turns that will keep readers on the edge of their seats until the very end. With its richly imagined world and compelling characters, “Tara and the Earth Girl” is sure to captivate readers of all ages and is a must-read for fans of fantasy worlds and epic tales of bravery and heroism.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Tara and the Earth Girl” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
