Loveforce International Releases New Digital Music Singles by Honey Davis, inRchild, and The Loveforce Collective
Santa Clarita, CA, May 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, May 24, Loveforce International will release three new Digital Music Singles. One will be by Honey Davis. A second new single will be by inRchild. A Third new Single will be by The Loveforce Collective.
The New Digital Music Single by Honey Davis is entitled "The Trot." It is a Rhythm & Roll Dance Song. Rhythm & Roll is a genre created in the early 1980's by Mark Wilkins. It includes a Soul bass and drum with a Rock guitar. The genre preceded, and is similar to Soul-Pop, with more of a Rock music sound. The way Rhythm & Roll is played on this song gives it an old-school feel. It's happy, upbeat, and meant to inspire joy and dance moves.
The new Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled "Love in Hindsight." It is an Indie Digital Music Single at a cross-point between the Soul-Pop and Alternative R&B genres. It uses upbeat synthesizer music and plainly spoken lyrics to tell a cautionary tale of a young man who cheated and now deeply regrets his transgression as it has cost him dearly.
The new Digital Music Single by The Loveforce Collective is entitled “Maybe May Bee Knot.” It is an Indie Pop-Rock instrumental. It's mood is happy and energetic. It's also brief, but brief happiness beats no happiness at all.
“We are releasing two happy songs and a cautionary tale in time for the Memorial Day weekend," said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “This is so we can encourage joy for the three day holiday weekend but also to caution people that this joy should not include cheating,” he continued.
The three new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, YouTube Music, Deezer, KKBox, Pandora, Media Net, Amazon Music, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Tidal, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, Flo, and TikTok, Resso.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
The New Digital Music Single by Honey Davis is entitled "The Trot." It is a Rhythm & Roll Dance Song. Rhythm & Roll is a genre created in the early 1980's by Mark Wilkins. It includes a Soul bass and drum with a Rock guitar. The genre preceded, and is similar to Soul-Pop, with more of a Rock music sound. The way Rhythm & Roll is played on this song gives it an old-school feel. It's happy, upbeat, and meant to inspire joy and dance moves.
The new Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled "Love in Hindsight." It is an Indie Digital Music Single at a cross-point between the Soul-Pop and Alternative R&B genres. It uses upbeat synthesizer music and plainly spoken lyrics to tell a cautionary tale of a young man who cheated and now deeply regrets his transgression as it has cost him dearly.
The new Digital Music Single by The Loveforce Collective is entitled “Maybe May Bee Knot.” It is an Indie Pop-Rock instrumental. It's mood is happy and energetic. It's also brief, but brief happiness beats no happiness at all.
“We are releasing two happy songs and a cautionary tale in time for the Memorial Day weekend," said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “This is so we can encourage joy for the three day holiday weekend but also to caution people that this joy should not include cheating,” he continued.
The three new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, YouTube Music, Deezer, KKBox, Pandora, Media Net, Amazon Music, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Tidal, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, Flo, and TikTok, Resso.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories