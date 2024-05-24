D. Allen “Eb”’s Newly Released “The Brighton Bullet” is an Inspiring Tale of Faith and Resilience

“The Brighton Bullet” from Christian Faith Publishing author D. Allen “Eb” is a captivating narrative that follows the life of John Doman, a remarkable young man whose journey from an orphanage to becoming a modern-day superstar is marked by challenges. Through adversity and triumph, John’s story is a testament to the power of resilience and the guiding light of faith.