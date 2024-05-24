D. Allen “Eb”’s Newly Released “The Brighton Bullet” is an Inspiring Tale of Faith and Resilience
“The Brighton Bullet” from Christian Faith Publishing author D. Allen “Eb” is a captivating narrative that follows the life of John Doman, a remarkable young man whose journey from an orphanage to becoming a modern-day superstar is marked by challenges. Through adversity and triumph, John’s story is a testament to the power of resilience and the guiding light of faith.
New York, NY, May 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Brighton Bullet”: an engaging story of growth, discovery, and unexpected miracles. “The Brighton Bullet” is the creation of published author, D. Allen “Eb,” a contemporary American Christian author who is influenced by a career of government service and a passion for animals, particularly horses. He draws inspiration from his family and some of his closest friends and the communities where they live.
D. Allen “Eb” shares, “Follow the story of John Doman, a gifted young man who will earn the nickname the Brighton Bullet.
“Separated from his young mother when he is only four weeks old, the legacy of a modern-day superstar begins, of all places, in an orphanage. Experience the journey of a larger-than-life servant’s heart that opens a world of opportunities for him and impacts the lives of those around him.
“A duo of challenges will confront the young Doman—one in the form of a street gang leader, the other, a government agent who has no interest in trying to help him. Buoyed by his faith and the hope of someday being reunited with the love of his life, John battles loneliness while forced into a life of seclusion. Of all things, John longs for the day that he can return to an orphanage and reconnect to the only family he has ever known.
“John prays continuously for the happiness of those he is closest to, and a miracle. Can he have them both?
“In his darkest hour, a close friend will implore him, 'Do not lean on your own understanding.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, D. Allen “Eb”’s new book offers readers inspiration and courage to face their own challenges with unwavering determination.
Consumers can purchase “The Brighton Bullet” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Brighton Bullet,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
