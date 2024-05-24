Susan Fearn’s Newly Released "Sunny" Radiates Warmth and a Message of Resilience in Children’s Hearts
“Sunny” from Christian Faith Publishing author Susan Fearn is a heartwarming children's book that follows the journey of Sunny, a character who learns the power of friendship and resilience when facing challenges. Through its uplifting narrative and relatable themes, "Sunny" inspires young readers to find light even on cloudy days.
Mobile, AL, May 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Sunny”: a message for young readers to overcome obstacles and shine once again. “Sunny” is the creation of published author, Susan Fearn, who was born and raised in Mobile, Alabama, where she has been an elementary gifted education specialist for over twenty-five years. She wrote her first children’s book, Stormy, in 2022. It was the first book in The Big, Blue Sky series.
Fearn shares, “It was Sunny’s day to shine bright, but something didn’t feel quite right. When the sky around her seemed to weigh her down, Sunny’s friends were there to offer her support so that, once again, she could be the star of the show.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan Fearn’s new book is a testament to the enduring power of optimism and the bonds of friendship. It encourages readers to embrace life's challenges with courage and resilience, knowing that brighter days are always on the horizon.
Consumers can purchase “Sunny” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sunny,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
