Susan Fearn’s Newly Released "Sunny" Radiates Warmth and a Message of Resilience in Children’s Hearts

“Sunny” from Christian Faith Publishing author Susan Fearn is a heartwarming children's book that follows the journey of Sunny, a character who learns the power of friendship and resilience when facing challenges. Through its uplifting narrative and relatable themes, "Sunny" inspires young readers to find light even on cloudy days.