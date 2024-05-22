SAN Celebrates Excellence in Insurance at Annual Business Meeting
Recipients of 2024 SAN Awards Announced
Hampton, NH, May 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Satellite Agency Network Group, Inc. (SAN) proudly announced the recipients of the 2024 SAN Awards at their annual business meeting held on May 7 in Saratoga Springs, New York. The awards recognize the outstanding achievements and performance of SAN member agencies.
“We are incredibly proud of our award recipients this year,” said Tom Lizotte, COO of SAN. “Their dedication to growth, and excellent service represents the core values of SAN. These agencies have achieved significant business success, contributed to SAN's accomplishments, and set a high standard for professionalism and community service within our network and the insurance industry.”
SAN President’s Club Award
The Gosselin Insurance Agency of Hooksett, NH, received the SAN President’s Club Award. This award honors Gosselin Insurance Agency for its exceptional performance, commitment to growth, superior customer service, and its cooperative working relationship. As a role model for leadership and management excellence, Gosselin Insurance Agency continues to set high standards within the insurance industry.
Peak Performer Awards
The Peak Performer Awards were given to three SAN member agencies that demonstrated remarkable profitability in 2023, based on combined written premium with strategic partner companies and a predetermined loss ratio. The 2024 recipients are:
• Mayflower Insurance Agency of Rockland, MA
• Optisure Risk Partners of Manchester, NH
• Integrated Insurance Solutions of Framingham, MA (second-time award winner)
Mountain Climber Awards
The Mountain Climber Awards recognize new agencies that have met a specified threshold in annual property and casualty premiums within their first 12 or 36 months of operation and membership with SAN. The 2024 honorees are:
Mountain Climber Award • 3-Year Achievement:
• Thakkar Insurance Agency of Burlington, MA (previous 1-Year Achievement winner)
• XP Insurance Partnership of Quincy, MA (previous 1-Year Achievement winner)
• Price Right Insurance of New Britain, CT
Mountain Climber Award – 1 Year Achievement:
• Bello Insurance Agency of Chelsea, MA
• Connecticut Insurance Advisors of New Canaan, CT
About SAN Group, Inc.
SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast. Nearly 400 members across eight states have access to over 45 insurance companies and write more than $1.4 billion in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit www.sangroup.com.
Contact
Shanna Brien
603-601-1242
sangroup.com
