LT Senior Services Continues Its Monthly Series for Seniors on Tuesday, June 11, with "How to Get the Best Value and Safest Care from Your Healthcare Providers."
The healthcare system is constantly evolving and, as we age, we may have more people involved in our care. This can be confusing and difficult to navigate. Dr. David Murdy, an internal medicine provider with Baylor Scott & White-Lakeway, enjoys helping his patients solve complex diagnostic and medical management problems while working with them to get the most out of life. LT Senior Services invites you to join us for this free, informative, and interactive event.
Austin, TX, May 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On the second Tuesday of each month, LT Senior Services facilitates a free seminar on an important topic. Seminars are held at the Lake Travis Community Library, and are also presented online via Zoom. Future scheduled topics include:
June 11: How to Get the Best Value and Safest Care from Your Healthcare Providers
July 9: Living with Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia: Knowledge is Power
August 13: Decluttering Your Home
September 10: Living, Dying, and Leaving a Legacy
October 8: Sleep and Aging
November 12: Your Forever Home - Building, Buying, and Remodeling Options
“It is abundantly clear that it is to everyone’s benefit to take steps toward making the most of our lives in order to ‘age well,’” said LT Senior Services Founder and President Cyndi Cummings. “Our seminar speakers are committed to supporting our community’s older adult population by partnering with LT Senior Services.”
The in-person events take place on the second Tuesday of each month, 10:30 AM-12 noon, at Lake Travis Community Library, 1938 Lohmans Crossing Rd, Austin, 78734. Virtual attendance is also available by registering for the simultaneous Zoom session. Visit www.ltseniorservices.org/2024events for more information and to register to attend.
About LT Senior Services:
LT Senior Services, a non-profit organization founded in 2018, is formed of businesses and non-profit organizations that are passionate about serving the aging adult community of the Lake Travis area. LT Senior Services hosts monthly seminars/webinars, two Shred Days annually, and their signature event, the Aging Well Expo, each fall. In addition to hosting other events and initiatives, all events hosted by LT Senior Services are free to attendees. Find out more information by visiting www.ltseniorservices.org.
Cyndi Cummings
(512) 423-6782
https://www.ltseniorservices.org
Cyndi Cummings is the Founder and President of LT Senior Services.
