LT Senior Services Continues Its Monthly Series for Seniors on Tuesday, June 11, with "How to Get the Best Value and Safest Care from Your Healthcare Providers."

The healthcare system is constantly evolving and, as we age, we may have more people involved in our care. This can be confusing and difficult to navigate. Dr. David Murdy, an internal medicine provider with Baylor Scott & White-Lakeway, enjoys helping his patients solve complex diagnostic and medical management problems while working with them to get the most out of life. LT Senior Services invites you to join us for this free, informative, and interactive event.