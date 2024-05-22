Dulcet Tile Teams with Norberry Tile's Craig Norberg
When passion ignites Craig Norberg, a profound transformation occurs between the artist and the people he influences.
Craig Norberg, owner, designer and tile savant of Norberry Tile and Fixtures, has worked in the specialized tile, natural stone and plumbing fixture industries for over 30 years. Upon receiving his degree in Art History, Craig enrolled and completed the Design Discovery program at Harvard University. It was at this world renown program that Craig discovered his love for design, especially in tile antiquities. Since then and to this day, Craig travels the world, extensively, researching cultural artisans, exploring their processes and their application of materials related to tile. In 1992, Craig headed to Via Reggio, Italy to study the historic processes of terracotta and to witness the old-world processes. He was fortunate to have learned from Mario Pasqueene, one of only two terracotta artisans in the world. Craig’s love for tile antiquities has extended into historical regimens, cultural applications and manufacturing processes.
Craig’s passion to bring back historical surfaces, first took Craig through fabrication and installation. Craig, then, spent four years in tile sales in the heart of New York City. It was in New York that Craig searched out and helped promote a modern renaissance of hard surfaces. Craig brought back his expertise in 1997 and opened the first Norberry Tile and Fixtures in Pioneer Square in Seattle, Washington. As the need for eco architectural materials increased Craig obtained his certification as a Sustainable Building Advisor.
Customers who seek a designer who has extensive knowledge in the tile industry, as well as to have an exceptional eye for design elements is a challenge; however, customers can be quickly mislead by designer bias for fads or styles which often limit their scope and limit the customer’s concept. Craig understands that each client has unique tastes and a unique vision of style. Considering all the product options for lighting, flooring, wall color, fixtures, countertops, cabinet hardware, and especially tile, Craig easily navigates a customer through the creative process. His clients feel less pressured and actually participate in their own creative design.
Craig has developed a simple design process that begins with the customer focusing on floor coverings or a focal wall. From there, Craig guides each customer to expand their vision. Tile showrooms, however, are notoriously known for presenting numerous samples on every wall, which effectively inhibits a client’s creative input. Craig gently transitions each customer beyond the vast displays of tile and leads them into a discussion about color and style. Once the customer understands that tile isn’t overwhelming, they are encouraged to move toward colors that attract them, and then the magic of home design truly starts. Craig strives to create spaces that reflect a customer’s personality.
According to Craig, “I pair products in different forms to provide my clients with vision options. My goal is to develop a deeper relationship with each client, as I dive into their inherent attraction to color and texture, until I get a sense of their style preferences, and how their lifestyle functions in space.”
Craig’s inherent sense of design trends allows him to envision styles and colors before they hit the market. Many of his vendors, such as Dulcet Tile are exclusive to his showroom and who are an innovative manufacturer that sets the next trend in tile. Norberry Tile and Fixtures carries over 100 manufacturers of tile not found in big box or tile outlets. At Norberry Tile and Fixtures, clients can pair specialized tile with the most beautiful plumbing fixtures and accessories in the world. The combination of the quality products and Craig’s unique and talented background, make Norberry an ideal location for starting a home design project. For the best results, customers are required to make an appointment, as home design is a personal journey and requires someone, like Craig, to help define it. Norberry Tile and Fixtures is located at 1400 31st Avenue S in Seattle, Washington, 98144. To schedule an appointment, call (206) 343-9916 or online at www.norberry.com.
