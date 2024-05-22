WB+TDP Joins Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) Organization Ensuring Responsible and Transparent AI Practices
New York, NY, May 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- WB+TDP, an independent NY-based creative production agency, today announced the company has joined the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI,) a global organization dedicated to employing generative AI with integrity and transparency.
The Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI,) is the leader in the effort to address digital misinformation and content authenticity, focused on promoting and providing an open, cross-industry approach to media transparency. WB+TDP is committed to upholding these AI standards and safeguarding the trust of its clients when employing AI tools in its work.
In 2023, WB+TDP introduced the groundbreaking AI Synthomatic. Unlike traditional AI processes, the Synthomatic combines AI technologies with a human touch and the skilled eye of the company’s artists.
Over the last year, WB+TDP’s AI Synthomatics have been used within all 6 of the major agencies holding companies, who are now incorporating AI Synthomatics into their client work. A sampling of WB+TDP’s AI Synthomatic art can be found at https://www.wbtdp.com/ai-synthomatics.
The advantages of Synthomatics are threefold: faster production, superior quality, and reduced costs. This paradigm shift in advertising production allows clients to access a product akin to a full video shoot, with near-finished options, maintaining creative excellence while cutting overall production expenses. In the past, simple productions favored cartoony or less realistic work since it was more forgiving. Achieving Realism has typically been more difficult as the art is and more complex and less forgiving. With AI Synthomatics, WB+TDP can circumvent that hurdle using AI with full transparency and get realism as fast and easily as 2D animatics.
"As WB+TDP joins the Content Authenticity Initiative, we reaffirm our continued commitment to integrity and transparency in AI practices. Our Synthomatic technology represents not just a leap in efficiency and quality but also a dedication to responsible innovation. We're proud to be part of an organization that shares our values and aims to tackle digital misinformation head-on," said Andrew Kessler, WB+TDP President and CEO.
ABOUT WB+TDP
WB+TDP is a full-service multimedia company, providing every level of the creative production process - from storyboards through post-production, with clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to independent brands. At the forefront of the industry for over 40 years, WB+TDP continues to develop and expand its offerings to meet the evolving needs of clients and advancements in technology. With a global network of over 200 talented artists, WB+TDP boasts the largest and most diverse roster in the industry, led by a team of award-winning, in-house, creative executives, ensuring unparalleled excellence. WB+TDP’s teams are accessible 24/7, with an unwavering dedication to client satisfaction, delivering exceptional service, creative output and innovative solutions for its clients.
Contact
Jessica Bellucci
917-463-7037
wbtdp.com
