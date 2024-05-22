Daugherty Named a 2024 Best Place to Work by the St. Louis Business Journal
St. Louis, MO, May 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Daugherty Business Solutions, a leading advisory services and technology consulting firm, has been recognized in the St. Louis Business Journal’s Best Places to Work.
Daugherty was among the top companies in the Big company category (companies with 250-999 employees working in the region). Nearly 200 area companies submitted nominations for the 2024 Best Places to Work Awards.
Winners for each category and HR honorees were featured in a special section of the May 17 issue of the Business Journal.
About the Award
Companies completed surveys administered by Quantum Workplace, which used their own algorithm to measure communication, management structure, benefits, teamwork and other factors at each local organization. For additional information and a complete list of finalists, please visit the St. Louis Business Journal website.
About Daugherty Business Solutions
For over 38 years, Daugherty has been committed to driving innovation, growth and customer satisfaction across the nation while making a positive difference in the community. With software engineering, data analytics, business advisory services, and technology and delivery leadership, Daugherty delivers significant business results quickly and effectively. Leveraging proprietary tools, techniques, and virtual and regional development centers, Daugherty is a preferred strategic advisor and partner for the Fortune 500, helping customers achieve better and more predictable outcomes for mission-critical initiatives.
Contact
Daugherty Business SolutionsContact
John Hartmann
(800) 737-8200
www.daugherty.com
