The Magpie Film Company's Paranormal Feature Film: Self Harm is an Official Selection at the International Fortean Film Festival

Pasadena, CA, May 22, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Edward Gusts of The Magpie Film Company has announced that the company's flagship Narrative feature: Self Harm is an official selection for the International Fortean Film Festival.The UK festival (now in its fourth year) is a celebration of Unexplained and supernatural phenomenon with a judging panel comprised of entertainers and experts in the supernatural.Gusts stated that, "This festival is perfect for this film" which deals in "...Unexplained phenomenon that we are never sure is real."The Festival will take place on October Seventh, 2024.