Human Evolution Drives People to Follow Trump-Like Leaders

Washington, DC, May 22, 2024 --( PR.com )-- In a groundbreaking non-fiction book, Evolution Ended, J.J. Jerome takes readers on a profound journey from our tribal origins to a future where technologies like artificial intelligence derail human evolution. Jerome’s fascinating narrative reveals how our brains retain the ancient mechanism that compels people to follow “alpha” leaders into battle to promote survival. According to Jerome, "These Trump-like alpha leaders display the classic characteristics of dominance including, physical prowess, attention-seeking, and an aura of intimidation. These characteristics cause hormonal shifts in followers that can cloud rational thought and lead to blind devotion."J.J. Jerome is an award-winning engineer and futurist whose background in brain science and electronics led him to become a seminal influence in numerous cutting-edge technologies. He is currently one of the nation’s leading thinkers on using AI to mitigate climate change. His book Evolution Ended posits that humanity is in the midst of a technologically induced transition that will forever change our social, economic, and political systems and what it means to be human.For more information, reach out to https://www.jjjerome.com. Media inquiries and interview requests can be directed to publicist Cristina Deptula at authorslargeandsmall@gmail.com or by phone at 510-589-8252.