Author Rev. Dr. Herbert Daughtry’s New Book, "A Theology of Liberation and Reparations," Offers Insights Into the Historical and Cultural Forces That Have Shaped Society
Recent release “A Theology of Liberation and Reparations” from Page Publishing author Rev. Dr. Herbert Daughtry makes a compelling case for the urgent need for reparations as a means of healing the wounds of systemic oppression and achieving true liberation.
Teaneck, NJ, May 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rev. Dr. Herbert Daughtry, who is a pastor, activist, author, organizer, and humanitarian, has completed his new book, “A Theology of Liberation and Reparations”: a powerful and thought-provoking work that explores the intersection of religion, social justice, and reparations for past wrongs.
The Reverend Dr. Herbert Daughtry hails from a family that has produced six generations of Black church leaders. Born in Savannah, Georgia, and raised on the streets of Brooklyn, New York, and Jersey City, New Jersey, Reverend Daughtry has risen to positions of national and international prominence. He is the National Presiding Bishop Emeritus of the House of the Lord Churches. He served as the bishop of the church for sixty-two years. More than sixty-five years of involvement in church and community service has earned him the title “The People’s Pastor.”
In the early sixties, during the war on poverty years, Reverend Daughtry served as vice-chair for Youth in Action, one of the major anti-poverty and youth-concern organizations in New York. He served as the vice chair of Metropolitan New York Operation Breadbasket OBB, the economic arm of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference founded by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. William Jones was chairman; Reverend Al Sharpton was then Youth Leader of "OBB." In the seventies, he was the founding chairman of the New York Black United Front and later founding chair of the National Black United Front (NBUF). In the eighties, he was founding chair of the African People’s Christian Organization (APCO). In the early nineties, Rev. Dr. Gardener C. Taylor and Assemblyman Al Vann and Reverend Daughtry organized the African American Clergy and Elected Officials (AACEO) that helped David Dinkins to become the first Black mayor in New York City; he was voted chairman of the organization.
Currently, he is the founding chair of Downtown Brooklyn Neighborhood Alliance (DBNA). The organization was able to negotiate with the developer, Forest City Ratner, who proposed to construct 4.5-billion-dollar developments, which included a state-of-the-art entertainment center (now the Barclays Center) sixteen high-rises, and other buildings. DBNA was able to negotiate a six-point benefit community package, which included complimentary tickets for all events, a luxury suite, use of the arena by the community, state-of-the-art health facility, annual grants, and intergenerational initiatives. Reverend Dr. Daughtry is founding president and chairman of Herbert Daughtry Global Ministries (HDGM).
Reverend Daughtry is married to Reverend Dr. Karen Smith Daughtry. They have four adult children, Leah, Sharon, Dawnique and Herbert, Jr; Rev. Daughtry has three grandsons, Lorenzo, Herbert III, Myles and two great grandchildren, Lauren Joy and Alexander.
Reverend Daughtry writes, “I was asked to lecture on religion, slavery, and reparations and display my books. As I pondered my responsibility and the limited time, I came to the conclusion to include the works of others. Surely, I would have my say. But there was so much more vital information and persuasive pro-reparations arguments that needed to be presented I felt I would be remiss if I didn’t make the material available.”
Published by Page Publishing, Rev. Dr. Herbert Daughtry’s impactful work is an essential read for anyone interested in the intersection of faith and social justice, and a call to action for all who seek a more just and equitable society.
