Author Christa Banks’s New Book, “The Anderson Twins: The Mystery at the Ski Lodge,” Follows Twin Detectives Who Must Find Out Who’s Been Vandalizing a Ski Lodge

Recent release “The Anderson Twins: The Mystery at the Ski Lodge” from Page Publishing author Christa Banks is a fascinating story that centers around twins Shelby and Daniel, who go on a skiing trip with their parents, but soon discover someone is trying to shut down the lodge they’re staying at by destroying the facilities and endangering the guests.