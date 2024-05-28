Author Christa Banks’s New Book, “The Anderson Twins: The Mystery at the Ski Lodge,” Follows Twin Detectives Who Must Find Out Who’s Been Vandalizing a Ski Lodge
Recent release “The Anderson Twins: The Mystery at the Ski Lodge” from Page Publishing author Christa Banks is a fascinating story that centers around twins Shelby and Daniel, who go on a skiing trip with their parents, but soon discover someone is trying to shut down the lodge they’re staying at by destroying the facilities and endangering the guests.
Edmond, OK, May 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Christa Banks, who resides in Edmond, Oklahoma, with her loving husband and their two canine children, Bambi and Chloe, has completed her new book, “The Anderson Twins: The Mystery at the Ski Lodge”: a captivating tale that follows twins Shelby and Daniel as they attempt to find out who has been tampering with and trying to close down the ski lodge they’re vacationing at with their parents.
“One month after Shelby and Daniel solved the mystery of ‘The Secret of Morning Star Ranch,’ the Anderson family go skiing,” shares Banks. “When they get to the ski lodge, they find out the ski lift is not working. While doing some sleuthing, Shelby and Daniel find out that several things have been tampered with, and someone is trying to close down the ski lodge. Can Shelby and Daniel solve the mystery before they have to leave for home on New Year’s Day?”
Published by Page Publishing, Christa Banks’s riveting tale will take readers on a thrilling journey as they follow along on Shelby and Daniel’s adventure to find the culprit and save the ski lodge for good. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Banks weaves a compelling mystery for all ages that will keep the pages turning, right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Anderson Twins: The Mystery at the Ski Lodge” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
