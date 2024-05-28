Author Wanda Holland’s New Book, “The Warrior Within Us,” is an Enlightening Look at How the Lord Can Provide the Strength Required to Fight Through Life’s Challenges
Recent release “The Warrior Within Us” from Page Publishing author Wanda Holland is a faith and religion-based guide to help readers keep their faith in the Lord in order to draw strength from him and overcome life’s most difficult moments. With profound insight and resolute focus, Holland explores how God can be one’s refuge to provide for all they need.
New York, NY, May 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Wanda Holland, an ambitious and driven individual who places all her trust in God, has completed her new book, “The Warrior Within Us”: a thought-provoking exploration into the essence of faith and its transformative power, offering readers a roadmap to harness their inner strength and resilience through a connection with their Heavenly Father.
“In all the highs and lows, the good and bad, that we must endure in life, it is all just a big lesson to be learned,” writes Holland. “My hope is to inspire others to not just look at how tall the mountain is or how big our circumstances are, but to have faith in themselves and put their trust in the creator of the mountain because nothing is too hard for God.”
Published by Page Publishing, Wanda Holland’s engaging series will help remind readers how, even in the darkest of times, God remains a steadfast refuge, providing solace, strength, and sustenance to those willing to place their faith in him. Through trials and triumphs, "The Warrior Within Us" beckons readers to embrace their faith wholeheartedly, trusting in the divine plan that guides their journey towards cultivating a deeper connection with the divine and awakening the warrior within.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Warrior Within Us” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
