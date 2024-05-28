Author Caleb Sidders’s New Book, "Colony's Edge: Infestation," Follows a Group of Mercenaries as They Navigate Treacherous Landscapes and Face Deadly Adversaries

Recent release “Colony's Edge: Infestation” from Page Publishing author Caleb Sidders is a gripping sci-fi thriller that follows Callum and his crew as they make an unfortunate enemy after refusing to complete a job. After landing in prison, Callum does all he can to break-out, but in the process releases an unimaginable terror.