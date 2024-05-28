Author Caleb Sidders’s New Book, "Colony's Edge: Infestation," Follows a Group of Mercenaries as They Navigate Treacherous Landscapes and Face Deadly Adversaries
Recent release “Colony's Edge: Infestation” from Page Publishing author Caleb Sidders is a gripping sci-fi thriller that follows Callum and his crew as they make an unfortunate enemy after refusing to complete a job. After landing in prison, Callum does all he can to break-out, but in the process releases an unimaginable terror.
Mansfield, OH, May 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Caleb Sidders, a first-time author from a small town in Ohio, has completed his new book, “Colony's Edge: Infestation”: a gripping novel that centers around a small band of mercenaries who find themselves imprisoned after taking on a risky job, and soon find themselves in a desperate fight for survival against a terrifying enemy.
“Callum and his crew, the Nomads, are a group of small-time mercenaries on the planet Novis,” writes Sidders. “Callum makes a powerful enemy in the city underground while refusing to complete a job. In order to escape this enemy, his team takes on a risky job and face incarceration. Callum, not resigned to his fate, decides to escape his prison and, in the process, accidentally releases a beast more horrifying than death itself.”
Published by Page Publishing, Caleb Sidders’ enthralling tale masterfully blends pulse-pounding action, intricate world-building, and spine-tingling suspense to deliver a riveting reading experience. With its relentless pace and high-stakes action, “Colony's Edge: Infestation” offers an exhilarating escape into a world of danger, intrigue, and unexpected twists, promising to captivate readers from start to finish.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Colony's Edge: Infestation” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
