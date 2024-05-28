Author Margi Williams’s New Book, "The Runaway Christmas Tree," is an Adorable Story Centered Around a Young Pine Tree Who Runs Away to Avoid Becoming a Christmas Tree
Recent release “The Runaway Christmas Tree” from Covenant Books author Margi Williams is a charming and engaging tale that follows a young pine tree who runs away from his home to avoid being cut down to become a Christmas Tree. Along the way, he soon discovers the joy that Christmas Trees can bring and decides to help a young girl by making her wishes come true.
Waterville Valley, NH, May 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Margi Williams, enjoys being out in nature and spending time with her mini horses Stepper, Scout, and Val, has completed her new book, “The Runaway Christmas Tree”: a captivating tale that follows a young tree who goes on a thrilling adventure after leaving behind his home in the forest, and ends up embracing his destiny as a Christmas Tree.
“‘The Runaway Christmas Tree’ is a heartwarming story of a young pine tree who dreams of becoming a beautiful Christmas tree,” writes Margi. “He runs away from his forest home and embarks on a series of adventures, meeting new friends and overcoming challenges along the way. He learns the true meaning of Christmas and discovers that he is more than just a tree. He is a symbol of hope, joy, and love for all.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Margi Williams’s new book will take readers on an imaginative journey as they discover the joy and wonder that Christmas Trees can bring, especially to those who have very little during the holiday season. With colorful illustrations to help bring Margi’s tale to life, “The Runaway Christmas Tree” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to relive this magical tale over and over again.
Readers can purchase “The Runaway Christmas Tree” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
