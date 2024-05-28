Author Margi Williams’s New Book, "The Runaway Christmas Tree," is an Adorable Story Centered Around a Young Pine Tree Who Runs Away to Avoid Becoming a Christmas Tree

Recent release “The Runaway Christmas Tree” from Covenant Books author Margi Williams is a charming and engaging tale that follows a young pine tree who runs away from his home to avoid being cut down to become a Christmas Tree. Along the way, he soon discovers the joy that Christmas Trees can bring and decides to help a young girl by making her wishes come true.