Author Sally Winter-Swink’s New Book, “Iowa Skies: Book Two; To Share the Journey,” Continues the Story of Jim & Anne as Their Family Come Together During a Time of Need

Recent release “Iowa Skies: Book Two; To Share the Journey” from Covenant Books author Sally Winter-Swink is a compelling tale that invites readers to join the Anderson family as they navigate the joys and challenges of life together, from embracing the simple pleasures of rural living to grappling with loss, separation, and the devastating realities of childhood cancer.