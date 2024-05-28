Author Sally Winter-Swink’s New Book, “Iowa Skies: Book Two; To Share the Journey,” Continues the Story of Jim & Anne as Their Family Come Together During a Time of Need
Recent release “Iowa Skies: Book Two; To Share the Journey” from Covenant Books author Sally Winter-Swink is a compelling tale that invites readers to join the Anderson family as they navigate the joys and challenges of life together, from embracing the simple pleasures of rural living to grappling with loss, separation, and the devastating realities of childhood cancer.
Peachland, NC, May 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sally Winter-Swink, a retired missionary and schoolteacher living in rural North Carolina, has completed her new book, “Iowa Skies: Book Two; To Share the Journey”: a poignant tale set against the backdrop of Iowa farm country that continues the story of Jim and Anne whose love brings together both their families, but soon find their new lives put to the test as tragedy strikes once more.
After turning seventy, author Sally Winter-Swink asked God where her creativity lay. He reminded her that she enjoys writing, and it was there that she found a passion. Sally walked the journey of widowhood in 2015 and remarriage in 2018, and her four children and fifteen grandchildren bring her immeasurable joy. She and her husband have a large vegetable garden each summer from which they eat through the winter months and have the joy of sharing with many others. A backyard flock of chickens provides them with eggs and entertainment.
Winter-Swink shares, “The story of Jim and Anne Anderson, begun in ‘To Share Love Again’, continues as their families bond together, but also endure tragedy and heartache because of a family member’s death, a future family separation, and a family facing childhood cancer. The story takes place in Iowa farm country, with a blend of adventures of life with grandchildren, animals, gardening, and Anne’s beloved flock of chickens.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sally Winter-Swink’s new book is the second installment in the author’s “Iowa Skies” series and draws upon her own experiences living in rural America to explore themes of family, love, and resilience. Engaging and character-driven, “Iowa Skies: Book Two; To Share the Journey” is a must-read for anyone seeking an uplifting and heartfelt tale of faith and the enduring bonds that can unite an entire community.
Readers can purchase “Iowa Skies: Book Two; To Share the Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
