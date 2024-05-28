Author Abbas Kadkhodayan, Ph.D.’s New Book, "Guarding Human Health," Discusses the Rise of Factors Negatively Impacting Human Health and Longevity

Recent release “Guarding Human Health” from Newman Springs Publishing author Abbas Kadkhodayan, Ph.D. highlights the importance of focusing on developing plans and protective measures to promote health during a time when environmental pollution and non-communicable diseases like obesity are on the rise.