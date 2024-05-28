Author Abbas Kadkhodayan, Ph.D.’s New Book, "Guarding Human Health," Discusses the Rise of Factors Negatively Impacting Human Health and Longevity
Recent release “Guarding Human Health” from Newman Springs Publishing author Abbas Kadkhodayan, Ph.D. highlights the importance of focusing on developing plans and protective measures to promote health during a time when environmental pollution and non-communicable diseases like obesity are on the rise.
Maryville, IL, May 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Abbas Kadkhodayan, Ph.D. has completed his new book, “Guarding Human Health”: a timely work that provides the most relevant scientific information that is publicly available in the open literature including its author’s opinion regarding environmental pollution, nutrition, non-communicable diseases such as obesity, and their effect on human health.
Author Abbas Kadkhodayan writes, “Our body is a complex biological machine that gets directly affected by anything we ingest, inhale, or absorb through skin. Among these three ways that various substances enter our body, we have no control of substances that are entering our bodies through inhaling or skin absorption, with the exception of intentionally inhaling tobacco/drugs or absorbing cosmetics and some non-oral medications. Also, we only have limited control when it comes to ingestion because we have no idea how much our foods are contaminated with xenobiotic chemicals (chemicals foreign to our biological system, such as food additives, preservatives, drugs, and environmental pollutants). These days, regardless of how careful or how knowledgeable one can be, still it is impossible to avoid environmental pollutants totally. These pollutants are everywhere: they are in the air we breathe, they are in the water we drink, they are in the food we eat, plus they are in anything that we use, manipulate, and touch.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Abbas Kadkhodayan, Ph.D.’s data-backed work explores important factors that affect human health and longevity such as environmental pollution, type of nutrition, and various non-communicable diseases and, in particular, the current obesity crisis that only started to become vividly visible in the last 4 decades or so.
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase “Guarding Human Health” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Author Abbas Kadkhodayan writes, “Our body is a complex biological machine that gets directly affected by anything we ingest, inhale, or absorb through skin. Among these three ways that various substances enter our body, we have no control of substances that are entering our bodies through inhaling or skin absorption, with the exception of intentionally inhaling tobacco/drugs or absorbing cosmetics and some non-oral medications. Also, we only have limited control when it comes to ingestion because we have no idea how much our foods are contaminated with xenobiotic chemicals (chemicals foreign to our biological system, such as food additives, preservatives, drugs, and environmental pollutants). These days, regardless of how careful or how knowledgeable one can be, still it is impossible to avoid environmental pollutants totally. These pollutants are everywhere: they are in the air we breathe, they are in the water we drink, they are in the food we eat, plus they are in anything that we use, manipulate, and touch.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Abbas Kadkhodayan, Ph.D.’s data-backed work explores important factors that affect human health and longevity such as environmental pollution, type of nutrition, and various non-communicable diseases and, in particular, the current obesity crisis that only started to become vividly visible in the last 4 decades or so.
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase “Guarding Human Health” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories