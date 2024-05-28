Author Bill Pirkle’s New Book, "The Rotten Apple," Explores the Ways in Which Teachers’ Unions Across the Nation Are Slowly Degrading the State of America’s Schools
Recent release “The Rotten Apple: How the Teachers' Union Destroyed Our Schools” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bill Pirkle is a fascinating and compelling overview of how the overreach and corruption of the teacher’s union has led to the failing of America’s education system, while also presenting possible solutions to undo the current damage and erosion of trust in public educators.
New York, NY, May 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bill Pirkle, who holds a degree in mathematics, has completed his new book, “The Rotten Apple: How the Teachers' Union Destroyed Our Schools”: a gripping, true account of the author’s own experiences in witnessing the control a teacher’s union can have over a school board, and the detrimental impact it can have on the education system, oftentimes leaving students in the dust.
After working as an emergency substitute teacher for over three years, teaching from kindergarten to twelfth grade, author Bill Pirkle was appalled by what he saw, especially in grades 7 through 12. He began attending school board meetings and making suggestions on how to improve the schools, and also wrote “The Pirkle Report” for his local paper, trying to explain to the public what was going on.
The school board refused to even consider his suggestions, despite his experience of actually having been in the classroom. It was then that he realized the school board was afraid to make any changes that might upset the teachers’ union, and thus, “The Rotten Apple” was born to show how the teachers’ union actually controls and runs the schools.
“In the ’50s, the schools worked,” writes Pirkle. “Now they don’t. What changed? Did the children’s brains change? Did the parents change? No. What changed is that there was no teachers’ union in the ’50s. Now there is. Now we can’t evaluate teachers, test teachers, and fire bad teachers. Now they are in total control of teaching since they present themselves as experts, having gotten a degree in education. They presume and assert that they know more about this than the people who should run the schools.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Bill Pirkle’s eye-opening series will help readers discover the true impact that the teachers’ union has over students, and what can be done in order to improve learning environments in America. Drawing on his own personal and professional observations, Pirkle shares his potential solutions to the issue in order to help repair the damage down to the American public education system, thus helping students and the very future of the nation itself.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "The Rotten Apple: How the Teachers' Union Destroyed Our Schools" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
