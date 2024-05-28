Author Bill Pirkle’s New Book, "The Rotten Apple," Explores the Ways in Which Teachers’ Unions Across the Nation Are Slowly Degrading the State of America’s Schools

Recent release “The Rotten Apple: How the Teachers' Union Destroyed Our Schools” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bill Pirkle is a fascinating and compelling overview of how the overreach and corruption of the teacher’s union has led to the failing of America’s education system, while also presenting possible solutions to undo the current damage and erosion of trust in public educators.