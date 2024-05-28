Lyne Delmonte’s New Book, "The Super Blue Blood Moon: Cirque Superno Book 1," Follows a Circus of Magical Beings as They Search for a Missing Member of Their Show
Kissimmee, FL, May 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Lyne Delmonte, who spent three-quarters of her life traveling and performing in the circus as an aerialist, ringmaster, and horse trainer, has completed her most recent book, “The Super Blue Blood Moon: Cirque Superno Book 1”: a gripping mystery that centers around a supernatural circus who must investigate the disappearance of one of their members and local missing girls before their show’s opening day.
“Think about the last time you went to a circus and all the amazing tricks that you saw,” writes Delmonte. “Did you ever say to yourself, ‘How did they do that?’ or ‘How is that humanly possible?’
“There is a little secret. The performers of Dunning Family Circus, like many others, are not human. They are supernatural. They are also members of NACOS or the North American Council of Supernaturals. This is an organization put in place to govern, maintain, and uphold the laws designed for all magical beings. There are three branches of NACOS—the warriors, the council, and the Grand Council.
“Kailie Dunning is in charge of the DFC chapter of warriors consisting of vampires, werewolves, fae, Nephilim, and a witch. Shortly after the show is set up and ready, Kailie, who performs in the circus with Tivo, her magical unicorn, is told of missing girls in Ybor City, Florida. Her new team of warriors decide to go out together one night, only to find one of their own has gone missing. Can this group of powerful individuals put clues together to find the missing girls and solve the case before opening day of the circus?”
Published by Fulton Books, Lyne Delmonte’s book is inspired by the author’s time traveling with the circus, as well as her beloved horse Tivo, the magical unicorn, who became her child, best friend, confidant, and business partner until he passed away on October 3, 2015. Engaging and character-driven, “The Super Blue Blood Moon: Cirque Superno” is an imaginative thrill ride that is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers on the edge of their seats right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Super Blue Blood Moon: Cirque Superno Book 1” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
