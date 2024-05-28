Catherine V. De Luca De Guia, Ph.D’s New Book “Harriet's Spooky Halloween Adventure” is an Adorable Tale That Centers Around a Young Vampire’s Big Night Out on Halloween
Moorpark, CA, May 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Catherine V. De Luca De Guia, Ph.D, who lives with her husband, Abner De Guia in a Washington, DC, suburb, has completed her most recent book, “Harriet's Spooky Halloween Adventure”: a charming tale that follows a vampire named Harriet ventures out on Halloween and makes new friends with different kinds of spooky monsters and scary creatures.
Born and raised in Los Angeles, author Catherine V. De Luca De Guia holds a PhD in history and taught for many years. She enjoys reading, running, cooking, and playing with her very talkative calico tabby cat named Nola. The author is also fluent in Italian.
Catherine shares, “Harriet loves to be unseen on Halloween by dressing as she is—a vampire—without giving anyone a fright. It’s when all the spooky, creepy creatures like goblins, witches, and vampires are allowed one day and night to run around with humans, knocking on doors, all doors, even spooky ones, for a tick or a treat. Follow Harriet on a spooky Halloween adventure where she learns that you don’t have to like all the same things to be friends.”
Published by Fulton Books, Catherine V. De Luca De Guia, Ph.D’s book was inspired by the author’s love of Halloween, which she shares with her husband, and their incredible haunted house they create every year together. With colorful artwork and all sorts of classic Halloween monsters, “Harriet’s Spooky Halloween Adventure” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, inviting them to discover all the fun that can be had on the spookiest night of the year with friends.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Harriet's Spooky Halloween Adventure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Born and raised in Los Angeles, author Catherine V. De Luca De Guia holds a PhD in history and taught for many years. She enjoys reading, running, cooking, and playing with her very talkative calico tabby cat named Nola. The author is also fluent in Italian.
Catherine shares, “Harriet loves to be unseen on Halloween by dressing as she is—a vampire—without giving anyone a fright. It’s when all the spooky, creepy creatures like goblins, witches, and vampires are allowed one day and night to run around with humans, knocking on doors, all doors, even spooky ones, for a tick or a treat. Follow Harriet on a spooky Halloween adventure where she learns that you don’t have to like all the same things to be friends.”
Published by Fulton Books, Catherine V. De Luca De Guia, Ph.D’s book was inspired by the author’s love of Halloween, which she shares with her husband, and their incredible haunted house they create every year together. With colorful artwork and all sorts of classic Halloween monsters, “Harriet’s Spooky Halloween Adventure” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, inviting them to discover all the fun that can be had on the spookiest night of the year with friends.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Harriet's Spooky Halloween Adventure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories