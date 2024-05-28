Maureen Whitaker’s New Book, "Imagine Living Life Well with Perspective," is a Heartfelt Story of One Woman’s Journey to Continue Living After Her Husband’s Passing
New York, NY, May 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Maureen Whitaker has completed her most recent book, “Imagine Living Life Well with Perspective”: a captivating and engaging story of a woman who, after the tragic death of her husband, learns to move on and find a new love while holding on to her memories of her past.
“This is the second half of Volume VI. Liam’s overall condition changes, and he needs Anna to help him with most all life matters,” shares Whitaker. “They get him help and he has tests and unfortunately, the testing process was not done correctly, so Mike and Dave helped Liam with some life matters. Things become quite complex with many ‘Life Challenges and Changes.’ Anna begins to rely on their two doctor friends, and they go to a lawyer to obtain legal assistance for all of them for medical directives.
“After some time, with great struggles, Liam meets his demise. Anna has a hard time and misses him a great deal. She will always love him. They have a ‘Celebration of Life’ for Liam. A child they know shares a secret with Anna. Anna gravitates to one of her doctor friends, and eventually, he asks her to marry him.
“Other events take place and they do well. The three of them are asked to present a seminar which was healing. You will have to read Book Six for the remainder of Anna’s life with a new husband. They have many more adventures. They continue to use the ‘Seals’ for healing energies.”
Published by Fulton Books, Maureen Whitaker’s book will leave readers spellbound as they follow along on Anna’s journey to begin her life again, and discover what adventures still await her out in the world. Emotionally stirring and character driven, Whitaker crafts an unforgettable tale of heartache, loss, and hope that will keep the pages turning, leaving readers eager for more long after its riveting conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Imagine Living Life Well with Perspective” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“This is the second half of Volume VI. Liam’s overall condition changes, and he needs Anna to help him with most all life matters,” shares Whitaker. “They get him help and he has tests and unfortunately, the testing process was not done correctly, so Mike and Dave helped Liam with some life matters. Things become quite complex with many ‘Life Challenges and Changes.’ Anna begins to rely on their two doctor friends, and they go to a lawyer to obtain legal assistance for all of them for medical directives.
“After some time, with great struggles, Liam meets his demise. Anna has a hard time and misses him a great deal. She will always love him. They have a ‘Celebration of Life’ for Liam. A child they know shares a secret with Anna. Anna gravitates to one of her doctor friends, and eventually, he asks her to marry him.
“Other events take place and they do well. The three of them are asked to present a seminar which was healing. You will have to read Book Six for the remainder of Anna’s life with a new husband. They have many more adventures. They continue to use the ‘Seals’ for healing energies.”
Published by Fulton Books, Maureen Whitaker’s book will leave readers spellbound as they follow along on Anna’s journey to begin her life again, and discover what adventures still await her out in the world. Emotionally stirring and character driven, Whitaker crafts an unforgettable tale of heartache, loss, and hope that will keep the pages turning, leaving readers eager for more long after its riveting conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Imagine Living Life Well with Perspective” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories