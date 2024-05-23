Fire Maker Brewing Company Expands Regional Presence with Exciting New Partnerships in Georgia PGA, Carolinas PGA, and North Florida PGA
Fire Maker Brewing Company, ranked #2 Best New Brewery in America by USA Today, is expanding regionally through partnerships with Georgia PGA, Carolinas PGA, and North Florida PGA. Their beer, "Calamity Jane," with 4.2% ABV and 95 calories per serving, is now available for golfers and casual drinkers. Distribution partnerships include Anheuser-Busch networks in Georgia and South Carolina, Freedom Distributing in North Carolina, and Progressive Distributing in Florida ensuring broad availability.
Atlanta, GA, May 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fire Maker Brewing Company, voted #2 Best New Brewery in America by USA Today, is thrilled to announce its regional expansion through strategic partnerships with Georgia PGA, Carolinas PGA, and North Florida PGA. The centerpiece of this expansion is "Calamity Jane," the perfect beer for golfers and casual drinkers alike.
At just 4.2% ABV and only 95 calories per serving, "Calamity Jane" is ideal for having a few during a round or a few after. So, whether you're playing golf, watching golf, or just love golf you’ve found your new go to brew.
To facilitate this expansion, Fire Maker Brewing Company has partnered with leading distributors in the respective regions: Anheuser-Busch distributor network in Georgia, Freedom Distributing in North Carolina, Anheuser-Busch distributor network in South Carolina, and Progressive Distributing in Florida. These partnerships will ensure that "Calamity Jane" is readily available to golf courses, bars, restaurants, and retailers across the region.
"As an avid golfer myself, I understand the joy of a well-played round and the simple pleasure of relaxing with a good beer afterwards. 'Calamity Jane' was created to capture that spirit,” says Co-Owner & CEO of Fire Maker Brewing Company, Elliott Hall. “With our expansion into the Carolinas and North Florida, we're excited to bring a beer that's made for golfers, by golfers, to more people who share our passion. This is about enhancing the golfing experience and making each round a little more enjoyable, whether you're on the course or winding down at the 19th hole."
About Calamity Jane and Fire Maker Brewing Company:
Calamity Jane is a light beer is brewed ‘for golfers by golfers’ and it's the perfect beer for golfers and casual drinkers alike. This easy-drinking brew is as smooth, crisp, and as enjoyable as a leisurely round of golf. At only 4.2% ABV and with only 95 calories, "Calamity Jane" is ideal for having a few during a round or a few after. So whether you're playing golf, watching golf, or just love golf you’ve found your new go to brew. Fire Maker Brewing Company is committed to people and the beverages they want to drink. We don’t make beer complicated, we exist to inspire others, have fun, and enjoy life. Whatever the occasion, we want to have a high-quality beverage for you.
Contact
