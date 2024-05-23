Fire Maker Brewing Company Expands Regional Presence with Exciting New Partnerships in Georgia PGA, Carolinas PGA, and North Florida PGA

Fire Maker Brewing Company, ranked #2 Best New Brewery in America by USA Today, is expanding regionally through partnerships with Georgia PGA, Carolinas PGA, and North Florida PGA. Their beer, "Calamity Jane," with 4.2% ABV and 95 calories per serving, is now available for golfers and casual drinkers. Distribution partnerships include Anheuser-Busch networks in Georgia and South Carolina, Freedom Distributing in North Carolina, and Progressive Distributing in Florida ensuring broad availability.