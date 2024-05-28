Jessica Stafford’s Newly Released “Through Small Eyes (Life from a Dog’s Perspective)” is a Sweet Story of Gaining a New Sibling.
“Through Small Eyes (Life from a Dog’s Perspective)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jessica Stafford is a creative narrative that helps young readers understand the complexities and blessings of welcoming a new family member into the home.
La Fayette, GA, May 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Through Small Eyes (Life from a Dog’s Perspective)”: a heartwarming story of sibling connection. “Through Small Eyes (Life from a Dog’s Perspective)” is the creation of published author, Jessica Stafford.
Stafford shares, “Through Small Eyes is the story of one dog, Harley, whose life suddenly changes as another dog, Mia, of a different breed joins the family.
Harley assumes his life will be ruined and his family will no longer love him.
Harley soon learns he was very wrong.
“The moral of this story is that even when our lives change because we get a new brother or sister, even if they look different than we do, family is family—no matter the size, shape, or color—and families always love each other no matter what.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jessica Stafford’s new book pairs an insightful narrative with vibrant artwork for the enjoyment of readers of any age.
Consumers can purchase “Through Small Eyes (Life from a Dog’s Perspective)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Through Small Eyes (Life from a Dog’s Perspective),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Stafford shares, “Through Small Eyes is the story of one dog, Harley, whose life suddenly changes as another dog, Mia, of a different breed joins the family.
Harley assumes his life will be ruined and his family will no longer love him.
Harley soon learns he was very wrong.
“The moral of this story is that even when our lives change because we get a new brother or sister, even if they look different than we do, family is family—no matter the size, shape, or color—and families always love each other no matter what.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jessica Stafford’s new book pairs an insightful narrative with vibrant artwork for the enjoyment of readers of any age.
Consumers can purchase “Through Small Eyes (Life from a Dog’s Perspective)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Through Small Eyes (Life from a Dog’s Perspective),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories