Dennis B. McCullough Sr.’s Newly Released “The Story of a Dog Named Chameleon” is a Colorful and Whimsical Tale of Friendship

“The Story of a Dog Named Chameleon” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dennis B. McCullough Sr. is a delightful tale inspired by a childhood memory, following the adventures of a dog who can change colors. Through imaginative storytelling, McCullough explores themes of uniqueness, acceptance, and the joy of embracing one's differences.