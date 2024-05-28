Dennis B. McCullough Sr.’s Newly Released “The Story of a Dog Named Chameleon” is a Colorful and Whimsical Tale of Friendship
“The Story of a Dog Named Chameleon” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dennis B. McCullough Sr. is a delightful tale inspired by a childhood memory, following the adventures of a dog who can change colors. Through imaginative storytelling, McCullough explores themes of uniqueness, acceptance, and the joy of embracing one's differences.
Tupelo, MS, May 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Story of a Dog Named Chameleon,” a lighthearted juvenile fiction with heart, is the creation of published author, Dennis B. McCullough Sr.
McCullough shares, “The Story of a Dog Named Chameleon is a fictional story about a dog who changes colors. He faces many obstacles in this Whisker cartoon tale. The story was inspired by an event that happened in my childhood. My dad, Woody, had a workshop behind our house on my grandmother’s farm. One day, a stray dog had broken in and had her puppies on the floor. Somehow, she had managed to knock over my dad’s paint where he had been making wood toys. Long story short, the puppies were covered in different colors of paint.
“As I got older, small events such as that have made me put a little imagination and some true happenings together and invent a wondrous little adventure. Read this and see what fun colors Chameleon will be and what he and you will learn throughout his journey. Hopefully it will leave you with a good feeling and message for your whole family to enjoy. How often do puppies get to change colors?
“Remember to keep a lookout for more World of Whiskers cartoons and Dennis B. McCullough Sr.’s books online and, hopefully, in stores soon. Hope this story makes you smile, and remember, it is okay to be different. Also check out my book, the Journey to Bear Mountain, featuring artwork by me and a unicorn named Candykane.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dennis B. McCullough Sr.’s new book offers readers a delightful escape into a world of imagination and acceptance.
Consumers can purchase “The Story of a Dog Named Chameleon” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Story of a Dog Named Chameleon,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
